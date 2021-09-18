A fun day out for the family, picking pumpkins has become hugely popular.

As we head into autumn, before we know it Halloween will be just around the corner.

Although in Glasgow a turnip was traditionally carved for Halloween, it has become more popular to carve a pumpkin and now many farms offer a pick your own option,

Here we take a look at some of the best places to pick a pumpkin, close to Glasgow, for this Halloween.

East Yonderton Farm

The closest pumpkin patch to Glasgow is East Yonderton Farm, located close to Glasgow Airport.

Known for it’s summer strawberry picking, the farm will open in October for pick your own pumpkins.

What to expect: Much like the strawberry picking, visitors can pick their own pumpkins and can book ahead by calling in advance.

Dates for pumpkin picking: Dates aren’t available yet, but follow the farm’s Facebook page for more information.

How far from Glasgow? East Yonderton is on Walkinshaw Road, Renfrew PA4 9LP - about 25 minutes from the city centre.

How far from Glasgow? Around 45 minutes by car.

M&D’s Theme Park Outdoor Pumpkin Festival

The M&D’s Pumpkin Festival is back, with all activities held outdoors in the grounds of the theme park.

What to expect: Visitors can look forward to storytelling from Folksy Theatre, bash a pumpkin game, a pumpkin treasure trail, the Pumpkin Express and the pumpkin patch - where you can pick your own pumpkins.

Dates for pumpkin picking: All activities will take place from Saturday 9 to Sunday 31 October.

How much?Tickets - which are priced at £8.50 which includes a hot drink or £10.50 which includes a pumpkin - must be booked online before arrival to adhere to the current guidelines on social distancing.

How far from Glasgow? Around half an hour from the city centre.

Spooktober at Clyde Valley Family Park

This family-friendly park is hosting its annual pumpkin festival in October, which includes a free pumpkin for kids.

What to expect: Visitors can pick, design and carve pumpkins at the park during the festival. There will also be a fancy dress competition and a themed hunt as well as plenty of decorations.

Dates for pumpkin picking: 9-31 October.

How much? This is a free event but you’ll need to book a ticket, which can be done on Eventbrite.

How far from Glasgow? About 40 minutes by car from the city centre.

Further afield...

Arnprior Farm, Stirling

Arnprior was the first Scottish farm to open a pick your own pumpkin patch in 2015.

Since then, the family-run farm has been inundated with welly-adorned pickers ready to choose their own Halloween treat.

What to expect: Open for the pumpkin harvest from October, visitors can also enjoy other activities such as a kale maze, quad pods, face painting and chainsaw carving.

There are also food, drink and craft stalls and the patch is dog-friendly, making this an ideal day out for all the family.

The farm recently launched glamping pods, which are individually decorated and kitted out with a cooking appliances, plug sockets and offer access to the private pool and hot tubs.

Also look out for tickets to their date night on the patch - a romantic meal plus live music.

Dates for pumpkin picking: 13-31 October over three session - 9am-6pm.

How much? Tickets are £6.50 per car and available on the Arnprior website.

How far from Glasgow? About 40 minutes drive from the city centre.

Cairnie Fruit Farm, Cupar Fife

This fruit farm is also known for its mega maze, making it an ideal spot to take the kids to this October.

What to expect: The maze is an artistically designed labyrinth of pathways and blind alleys extend over six acres and will keep the kids entertained for ages. There’s also a Halloween torchlight maze, every year from October 31 to 2 November.

After the berry season (of which the farm offer strawberries, raspberries, red and blackcurrants, gooseberries, tayberries, cherries and brambles), visitors can get kitted out to pick their own pumpkins.

Dates for pumpkin picking: The pumpkin patch opens on 9 October and visits must be booked in advance - either a morning (10am to 12.30pm) or an afternoon slot (1pm to 3.30pm).

How much? £1.50 entry fee. Sign up at their website to find out more details of this year’s pumpkin picking.

How far from Glasgow? Around an hour and a half drive.

Craigie’s Farm, South Queensferry

Craigie’s is another farm that specialises in all kinds of pick your own fruit and veg.

What to expect: Entry vouchers for the pumpkin picking can be bought online now, ahead of a visit and exchanged for a basket and a map. Staff will then guide visitors to the best field.

Dates for pumpkin picking: Pumpkins are available at the farm throughout October.

How much? Vouchers are £3-4 per adult and £1.50-2 per child, which is redeemable against fruit picked.

How far from Glasgow? Around an hour.

Balgone Estate, East Lothian

This family run farm, located on the outskirts of North Berwick, is the newest addition to Scotland’s pumpkin picking experiences.

What to expect: Not only do they have a pick your own pumpkin patch but there’s also a pumpkin trail, which promises a lakeside adventure with lots of spooky characters to look out for along the way.

On the trail kids can stop at the witches hut, the Crooked Cauldron, which is a pit stop for toasting marshmallows. They also have a maize maze available as well as food and drink stalls.

Dates for pumpkin picking: The patch is open from 18-31 October from 9am until 4pm. More information and booking info is here.

How much? Prices are £6 per car.