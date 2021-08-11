A vegan festival is coming to Hampden Park

By Jamie Callaghan
Wednesday, 11th August 2021, 10:02 pm

The event will be held at Hampden Park.

What: The Glasgow Vegan Fesitval, organised by Vegan Events UK, promises more than 80 fantastic stalls, world food caterers, exciting cookery demos, inspirational talks, interactive workshops, yoga and children’s activities running.

Price: Entry is £4, payable on the day on the door (under 16s free) or £15 for VIP tickets in advance from eventbrite, which include fast track entry and a goody bag full of vegan products, samples, discounts and offers.

When: Saturday, September 25, 10.30am–4.30pm.

Hampden Park