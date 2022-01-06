Robert Burns is Scotland’s most famous poet, and his birthday is celebrated every January.

Who was Robert Burns?

He was the humble ploughman's son whose ability to capture the Zeitgeist of 18th century Scotland through the medium of poetry and song carved a legacy which continues to shine bright centuries on.

Where and when was Robert Burns born?

Robert Burns was born on 25 January 1759, the first of seven children to parents William Burnes and Agnes Broun.

The family lived in a small cottage built by Robert’s father, on the banks of the River Doon in Alloway, just two miles south of Ayr.

When and how did Robert Burns die?

Despite his fame, his cause of death still isn’t known for sure. The popular theory goes that Burns died from rheumatism having been found by the roadside in the freezing, pouring rain after a heavy drinking session.

Burns’ reputation as a hard drinker would be hard to contest but the truth is that the poet had been seriously ill and for a long time.

He passed away at the age of just 37 on 21 July 1796, but had been suffering for at least five years before that.

In 1815 Burns remains are relocated to a lavishly-built mausoleum. His mother, Agnes Broun, who lived to the ripe old age of 88, is reported to have remarked: “Ah, Robbie, ye asked them for bread and they hae gi’en ye a stane”.

When is Burns night?

Every year on the 25th January, the day of his birth, Scots hold suppers complete with haggis, neeps and tatties, reciting the bard’s most famous poems.

Burns legacy

The Burns poem ‘Auld Land Syne’, which is famously sung around the globe on New Year’s Eve, is recognised by the Guinness Book of World Records as the third most popular song in the English language behind ‘Happy Birthday’ and ‘For he’s a jolly good fellow’.

Icons past and present from Michael Jackson and Abraham Lincoln to John Steinbeck and Bob Dylan have cited him as a huge influence. Dylan, in particular, described Burns in 2008 as his greatest inspiration.

Burns also contributes over £100 million to the Scottish economy every year.

What events are taking place in Glasgow?

Oran Mor is hosting a Burns Night 2022 with Dave Anderson & Friends on 21 January . Guests can enjoy a traditional Scottish celebration complete with Piper, Haggis and Champit Tatties and a Toast to the Lassies along with a dram on arrival and entertainment. Tickets are £50 and can be bought on the Oran Mor website.

The Bard & His Belles Burns Supper for the Beatson. This annual Burns supper will take place at the Hilton Glasgow on 21 January, and guests can expect an evening of entertainment, three course meal, special guests including author and speaker Alison Edgar MBE, and music from the Red Hot Chilli Pipers. Tickets are £70 and can be bought on the Beatson website.

Burns Big Night In. The National Trust for Scotland is once again live streaming this event from Burns Cottage in Ayrshire on 22 January. Hosted by Edith Bowman, guests can enjoy live entertainment from home, including music, poetry and a cocktail class from The Glenlivet. A Box of Braw for two, which contains a range of goodies, are available to order online along with tickets, priced at £26. Find out more on the Burns Big Night In website.