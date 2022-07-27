Butefest 2022: dates, how to get tickets for the festival and what is the line up

ButeFest takes place this month.

ButeFest, the much-loved boutique west coast music festival, returns this summer after a two-year pause, bringing live pop and folk music to the island.

When is ButeFest?

The festival runs from Friday 29 - Sunday 31 July 2022.

Where is ButeFest?

Held in the beautiful scenic setting of Ettrick Bay on the west side of the island of Bute, ButeFest offers the an island festival experience - without the long journey.

Can I still get tickets?

Yes, tickets are still available and are priced at £96.30 for an adult weekend pass. A family weekend pass is £240.75 and youth weekend tickets are £42.80. Kids under 5 are free, and day passes are from £64.20.

What is the line-up for ButeFest 2022?

This year’s line-up includes a host of audience favourites including bagpiping superstars, the Red Hot Chilli Pipers, pop favourites Scouting for Girls, Gaelic folk group Mànran, and indie folk band Elephant Sessions, alongside local and upcoming talent such as feel-good Rothesay favourites The Upbeat Beatdown and Greenock indie talent Fallen Arches, who have performed the festival every year since its inception.

With around 70 acts playing across three stages over the weekend, the festival offers a musical experience for the whole family, alongside craft workshops and stalls with local and Scottish produce.

Can I take alcohol into the festival?

No, no alcohol can be brought into the festival and no glass or unopened bottles are allowed into the festival site.

How can I get to ButeFest from Glasgow?

The festival is 50 minutes by car or train from Glasgow followed by a short 35-minute ferry crossing.

By car

You’ll need to head to Wemyss Bay, a 45 minute drive from Glasgow, to get the ferry to Bute.

By train

Trains to Wemyss Bay leave from Glasgow Central and the journey takes about 53 minutes.

Ferry information

You don’t need to book the ferry, and if you get there 15 minutes early, there’s time to buy tickets (£6.10 return for adults; £21.90 return for a car). Sailing times are information are here.

The ferry is a quick, two minute walk from Wemyss Bay station if you’re travelling by train.

When you arrive in Rothesay 35 minutes later, its a short walk to the festival site.

What is ButeFest?

ButeFest brings the best in pop and folk music to Bute each summer. The festival was founded by a group of islanders in 2014 to help boost the economy of Bute, and increase visitor numbers to the island.

ButeFest has become an important part of Scotland’s events calendar, held in the spectacular natural setting of Ettrick Bay.