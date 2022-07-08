Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival will make it’s return this month.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival will make its highly anticipated return to Scotland this year.

Following on from back to back callenations in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic the festival is back and delivering some of the best music the world has to offer.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So can you still get tickets to one of Scotland’s biggest festivals?

Most Popular

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming event.

The Belladrum Tartan Heart music festival at the end of July has been cancelled.

When the Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival?

Traditionally the event is held at the beginning of august, however, this year the Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival will take place from Thursday 28 July to Saturday 30 July 2022.

The gates & campsites will open from 8am on Thursday. The arenas will open at approx. 12 noon every day of the festival.

People will need to leave the site by 1pm on Sunday.

Where is the Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival?

The event is held on the Belladrum Estate in Kiltarlity near Inverness, in Scotland.

Can I still get tickets?

There are limited tickets available left for the festival. There are three day weekend tickets available with prices starting from £181.50.

There are also tickets for Saturday left which, at the time of publishing, were prices at £77.

The tickets can be purchased via the tickets pages on the festival’s official website.

The festival has sold out in advance every year since 2008.

What is the theme for Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival 2022?

The annual event is known for following a specific theme every year. This year the theme is ‘Myths and Legends’.

Prizes will be awarded to the best fancy dress costumes. The prize is tickets to Belladrum 2023.

What is the line-up for Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival 2022?

The Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival will once again deliver a stellar line-up for fans. The following acts are scheduled to perform:

Nile Rodgers & Chic

Van Morrison

Emeli Sande

The Fratellis

Passenger

Shed Seven

Stiff Little Fingers

Tide Lines

The Magic Numbers

Dreadzone

Colonel Mustard & The Dijon Five

Ibibio Sound Machine

Manran

Kylie Falconer

Goodbye Mr Mackenzie

Billie Marten

Kawala

Neon Waltz

The East Pointers

Admiral Fallow

Lucia & The Best Boys

Kinnaris Quintet

Torridon

The Hawkmen

I See Rivers

Beans On Toast

Another Sky

Black Water County

Rhythmnreel

Project Smok Wuh-Oh

Luke La Volpe

The Dangleberries

Keir Gibson

Sam Johnson

James Mackenzie

Noisy

Jack Cullen

Callum Macphail Trio

Tweed

Esperanza

Ashley & The Cosmonauts

The Roov

Schiehallion

Gleadhraich

Fun Box

Feis Rois Ceilidh Trail

Fiddle Forte

Journey North

Can I take alcohol into the festival?

As long as you are 18 or over you are permitted to take alcohol into campsites, however there is no glass allowed.

How can I get to the Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival from Glasgow?

By Car

If you decide to bring your own car, parking is free but you need one parking pass per vehicle to direct you to the parking zone nearest to where you are camping.

By Bus

You can travel via bus from Glasgow Buchanan Bus Station to Inverness. The journey takes as little as an hour with Megabus.

Megabus runs around 13 services a day, and you can book tickets on their official website from prices starting at £12.20.

The festival has partnered with D & E coaches to run regular shuttle bus services to and from Inverness Bus station and the festival. To book tickets visit the Belladrum Tartan Heart festival website .

By Train

You can catch frequent trains from Glasgow Queen Street to Inverness.

Train times may be affected by delays to the volume of travellers and staff shortages so it is best to keep up to date via the Scotrail website.

What is the Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival?

The Belladrum Tartan Heart event is a music and arts festival that was first started in 2004 and has grown massively in popularity since.

The festival is well known for its wide range of musical acts.

It is also known for its family friendly atmosphere, with a large dedicated family camp-site, as well as free entry for children under the age of 12.