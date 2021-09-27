Cineworld Glasgow is hosting a Bond themed ViP experience this week

Glasgow’s Cineworld is offering cinema goers a 007 themed experience for the opening weekend of the film.

What’s happening? ViP guests at Glasgow’s Cineworld can enjoy a specially tailored experience ahead of watching James Bond, No Time to Die

When: On Thursday 30 September and throughout the weekend, ViP guests at Cineworld Glasgow Renfrew Street will be treated to, the team say, an experience befitting of a 007 agent.

What to expect: Staff will be donning bow ties as they escort ViP guests through a red-carpet entrance to their exclusive lounge, where they’ll find white-tablecloth dining, special photo ops, free gifts and more.

For those attending the two evening shows on opening night (Thursday 30 September – 7.30pm and 8.30pm), guests will also be accompanied by live Bond-themed music in the ViP lounge with a special souvenir to take home.

ViP at Cineworld Glasgow

ViP is Cineworld’s premium screen format and is available all year-round and always includes:

Access to an exclusive lounge 45 minutes before the showing

Complimentary dining prepared by a local chef, with four courses including dessert

Unlimited cinema snacks such as nachos, hot dogs, popcorn and soft drinks – all included in the ticket price

An intimate screening room with luxurious recliner seats that come fitted with their own side table for snacks and drinks

Drinks including martinis and prosecco – available to purchase at the private ViP bar

Cineworld ViP is available at some screenings in Glasgow and more information can be found on the Cineworld website.

Alison Chase, General Manager of Cineworld Glasgow Renfrew Street said: “The return of Bond to Cineworld is a momentous occasion and we wanted to use our ’License to Thrill’ our ViP guests.