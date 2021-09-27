The annual Scottish Bar & Pub Awards took place this month in Glasgow.

What’s happening? This year’s Scottish Bar & Pub award winners were announced earlier this month at a dinner at Glasgow’s Hilton Hotel.

The awards were organised and run by the publishers of DRAM magazine. As well as marking best in business, the contest was an opportunity for those in Scotland’s hospitality industry to come together and celebrate making it through the last 18 months.

Speaking of this year’s awards, Scottish Bar & Pub Awards organiser and DRAM publisher Susan Young said, “They were all such worthy winners and the standard was so incredibly high that I want to congratulate all the finalists too.

“It was wonderful seeing so many pub, bar, restaurant, and hotel owners having a night off with their staff and being honoured for steering their businesses through the pandemic as hospitality gradually gets back on its feet.

“The awards also allowed industry peers to catch up with one another, and for many, this was the first opportunity to do so in over 18 months. As well as individual excellence, the awards also demonstrated just how Scottish hospitality businesses pulled together and supported one another and continue to do so.”

While a host of Scottish businesses won, here we take a look at the best in Glasgow. Did your favourite pub or bar win?

Glasgow winners at the Scottish Bar & Pub Awards 2021

Best or Most Improved Outside Area sponsored by Kopparberg

The Buf, Prestwick

Buzzworks Montpeliers Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year

Billy Milligan, Finsbay Milngavie

Carling Community Pub of the Year

The Palais, Glasgow

Deanston Whisky Guru of the Year

Derek Mather, Artisan Wishaw

DRUM Social Media Award

Radisson Red, Glasgow

WM Grant Bar Apprentice 2021

Alanna Beattie, Hillhead Book Club, Glasgow

Open Ear Independent Pub Group of the Year

St Luke’s & the Winged Ox, Glasgow

SGL Inspirational Employee of the year

Scott Henderson The Record Factory, Glasgow

Stolichnaya Award for Sustainability