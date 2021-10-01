Cocktail of the Week: Apricot Sidecar from Abandoned Ship Bar

Here’s how to make the Apricot Sidecar cocktail from the newly opened Abandoned Ship bar in Glasgow.

By Mahnoor Sohail
Friday, 1st October 2021, 3:37 pm

The Abandoned Ship Bar located on Mitchell Street in Glasgow, opened up to customers back in September. It has a bold look with neon lights and tattoo style wall art.

Bartender, Braegha Ballingall talks us through the history behind this special drink, and shares how to make their version of it at home.

Ingredients

  • Apricot Brandy
  • Triple Sec
  • Lemon Juice

Method

Fill up a tall glass with ice for it to stay chilled until you pour the sieved mixture into it.

Top with a garnish of thinly sliced lemon or lime and enjoy!

The Apricot Sidecar is available at Abandon Ship now, priced at £7.50.

