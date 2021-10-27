COP26: Culture and climate event to be held at St Luke’s Church

Aurora will be performing at the event at St Luke’s Church. Pic: Getty Images for Coachella
The event which takes place on Saturday, November 6, will feature a day of panels from climate experts and thought leaders across NGOs, youth activism, music and entertainment industries.
Who will be at the event?
Speakers include Kumi Naidoo (Africans Rising), Aurora, Professor Carly McLachlan (Tyndall Centre), Daniela Tajada (Count Us In), Andy Cato (Groove Armada), Mindahi Bastida (Alliance of Guardians), Clover Hogan (youth activist), Will Hutton (Beggars Group), Teresa Moore (A Greener Festival), Ross Patel (Music Managers Forum), Sophia Mathur (youth activist) and Phoebe Inglis-Holmes (BBC Music) + many more.
Performances from acclaimed artists Aurora, Sam Fischer and BEMZ will be followed by an after show event with sets from Andy Cato (Groove Armada), Sarra Wild and Darwin.
What will happen to the profits from ticket sales?
A not-for-profit event, profits will be donated to official charity partner EarthPercent founded by Brian Eno, making grants to the most effective organisations working on the climate crisis.
Profits and donations raised will also be donated to social impact charities in Glasgow, helping to support the local community.
What are the organisers saying?
Tara Borna, global marketing director, UMA Entertainment Group, said: “We’re excited to host this event during the historic COP26 environmental summit.
“The reality is that climate change affects each and every one of us and incredible opportunities exist within the entertainment industry to help increase positive cultural impact. We thank all of our sponsors and partners for their continued support with this initiative.”
How do I get tickets?
To find out more about the event or to get tickets, visit the UMA Entertainment site.
What shows are on during the COP26 event?
Daytime panels and talks will run from 9am to 2pm. Live performances from 7pm to 10.30pm and an after show to run from 11pm to 2am.
Daytime Talks
Timings: 9am - 2pm
Type of Event: Panels, Screenings, Presentations
Panel Themes: Climate Action x Youth Leadership, Culture and Climate, Music Industry Partnerships and Climate Action, Artists x Climate Action
Speakers: Kumi Naidoo (Africans Rising), Aurora, Professor Carly McLachlan (Tyndall Centre), Daniela Tajada (Count Us In), Andy Cato (Groove Armada), Mindahi Bastida (Alliance of Guardians), Clover Hogan (youth activist), Will Hutton (Beggars Group), Teresa Moore (A Greener Festival), Ross Patel (Music Managers Forum), Sophia Mathur (youth activist) and Phoebe Inglis-Holmes (BBC Music) + many more
Cost: Free Entry
Evening Event (Part 1)
Timings: 7pm - 10pm
Type of Event: Live Music
Artists Performing: Aurora, Sam Fischer and Bemz (dj set)
Ticket Cost: £35 (£45 including evening event part two)
Evening Event (Part 2)
Timings: 11pm - 2am
Type of Event: After Show
DJs Performing: Andy Cato (Groove Armada), Sarra Wild and Darwin
Ticket Cost: £10
People can also enter a £5 ballot for the chance to secure one of 250 additional tickets to the entire evening event with all profits donated to charity.