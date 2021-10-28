COP26: Free fringe event to open up climate discussion in Glasgow

A grass-roots community initiative from Glasgow will host a major fringe event during COP26.

After the Pandemic @ COP26 will be a free and open event.

After the Pandemic is working with the Fair Futures Partnership and a diverse group of global partners, organisations, speakers, musicians, artists and community groups to deliver ‘After the Pandemic @ COP 26’ - a free and open hub for people to join the climate discussion beyond the COP26 security cordon.

What is happening at After the Pandemic @ COP26?

Due to take place November 1-12, the event programme will include a ‘Climate Dragons Den’ for young people to pitch how their communities can adapt to climate change to an expert panel; talks from participants of ‘Walk to COP’ (a movement of people making pilgrimages from London to Glasgow on foot); panel discussions with climate change and resilience experts such as Sir David King and Alice C. Hill; LEGO® Group ‘Build the Change’ workshops; and performances from Glasgow based musicians - including After the Pandemic’s own ‘Under the Bridge’ ensemble.

Where is the event being held?

Particular focus will be placed on young people, education and learning - enhanced by the venue being inside Strath Union’s wing of a £60m new Learning and Teaching Building on a campus of more than 20,000 students.

What are the organiser saying?

Graham Hogg, After the Pandemic co-founder and director of Lateral North, said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Strath Union to bring After the Pandemic @ COP 26 to the centre of Glasgow, and also to be partnering with Edinburgh Napier University and such an exciting group of organisations to present an event which is accessible to all.

“The COP shouldn’t be a closed talking shop for policymakers, government officials, and corporate interests -- communities must be able to take part in the climate discussion. This event will welcome everyone, and compel them to rethink, reimagine and redesign our towns, cities and environment to be greener, more sustainable, and more vibrant…well beyond COP 26.”

Ru Wallace, vice president for inclusion at Strath Union, said: “COP26 more than any other conference of its kind will have a lasting impact on the lives and futures of young people in Scotland and around the world. It’s fitting that Strath Union play our part in spreading the message that young people should absolutely be at the forefront of climate discussions, so we’re delighted to host After the Pandemic @COP26 in our new union building. Providing a hub for young people to showcase their creativity and take part in the wonderful variety of workshops, panel discussions, talks, performances and more that the team have planned, aligns with our commitment as a union to constantly work towards operating more sustainably.

“We’re very much looking forward to what’s in store from November 1.”

How do I find out more about the event?