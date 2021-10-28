The Scotrail strikes were expected to take place across the fortnight-long event, but a deal has now been struck

COP26 is set to be the largest summit the UK has ever held, with around 30,000 delegates descending on Glasgow for the events.

It may be the worst time for the city’s service providers to strike, but that has only lead to many organisations using the fortnight to further pay disputes by taking industrial action.

Glasgow City Council refuse collectors and some school facilities staff will walk out on Glasgow City Council, over an ongoing pay dispute.

So, when is the strike action taking place and how will it affect services in the Glasgow area? This is what you need to know.

Who is striking during COP26?

Across Glasgow City Council, around 1,500 staff from services such as bin collection, cleaning, school janitor and catering staff will strike.

There has been an ongoing pay dispute within the council and 95 percent of staff rejected the £850-per-year increase in salary for staff earning up to £25,000 a year.

The workers union GMB stands alongside Unison and Unite unions in calling for a £2,000 pay rise for staff.

Their call for industrial action came after council leader Susan Aitken argued Glasgow only needed a "spruce up" before the conference.

Bins have been overflowing across the city in recent months

Aitken was largely criticised for denying that Glasgow is ‘filthy’ when she was confronted with pictures of Glasgow city centre streets during an ITV interview.

GMB organiser Chris Mitchell said: "The eyes of the world will be on Glasgow during COP26, and our politicians now have a choice - will they fairly reward the frontline workers or will they risk embarrassing the city and the country on an international stage?"

ScotRail staff were also set to strike, bringing disruption to train services over a dispute from the national union for rail, RMT.

RMT struck a deal with Scotrail, just days before the strikes were due to take place.

What dates do the council strikes take place?

School staff and refuse collectors are expected to begin their strike on Monday 1 November and it will last until 12 November.

"After the last 14 months working throughout a global pandemic we were called Covid heroes, essential workers and critical workers.

"This pay rise proposal comes as a kick in the teeth for our members. We feel badly let down by the Scottish Government and COSLA.

"We were proud of the work we carried out under pressure doing our civic duty for this city and risked carrying the virus home to our families.

GMB’s Chris Mitchell said ‘the ball is in COSLA’s court’ (Picture: GMB)

"I would say to COSLA to come and look workers in the eye and say to them Covid heroes do not deserve anymore.

"I find it shocking that low-paid workers are being treated this way but this time, they’re going to come out fighting. I will stand by them at the picket line come November 1.

"The ball is in COSLA’s court now - they need to do the right thing and pay them what they deserve."

COSLA said that it would continue to negotiate with the workers over a pay deal.

Where can I get information on alternative services or support?