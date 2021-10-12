Diwali in Glasgow: What Diwali events are being held in Glasgow? When is Diwali?

Millions of Hindus, Sikhs and Jains around the world will be celebrating the five-day festival of lights, Diwali, next month.

Diwali celebrations begin on November 2 this year.

Events are being held in and around Glasgow to mark the annual celebration.

But what is Diwali, how is it celebrated, and when is it happening? Here is your guide to Diwali 2021 in Glasgow.

What is Diwali?

The festival celebrates new beginnings and the triumph of good over evil, and light over darkness.

The word comes from the Sanskrit word deepavali, meaning ‘row of lighted lamps’.

But, for each religion, the festival has a different meaning.

For Hindus, it marks the return of the deities Rama and Sita to Ayodhya after their 14-year exile. They also celebrate the Mother Goddess Durga’s destruction of the demon Mahisha.

For Sikhs, the celebration focuses on the release of their sixth guru, Hargobind Singh in 1619.

For Jains, it marks the moment founder Lord Mahavira reached a state of eternal bliss.

When is Diwali held?

It is held on different days each year, usually some time between October and November. In the Hindu calendar, it falls on the 15th day of the eighth month.

This year the five-day celebrations start on November 2.

Dhanteras - November 2

Choti Diwali - November 3

Diwali - November 4

Padwa - November 5

Bhai Duj - November 6

How is Diwali celebrated?

People prepare for the festival by cleaning and decorating their homes. The celebrations peak on the third day of the festival, Diwali, which falls on the darkest day of the Hindu lunar month.

People light up their homes with candles and oil lamps (diyas) and also set off fireworks and enjoy a feast with their family.

Lakshmi, the Hindu goddess of wealth, is worshipped as the bringer of blessings for the new year.

What Diwali celebrations are there in Glasgow?

A multicultural celebration is being held in Kirkintilloch on November 14. The event - Desi Dhamaka - will be held at the Gravity Suite, 4-8pm, and is open to all members of the public.

There will be activities for children, a finger buffet, music and much more.