Doors are opening in Clydesdale this weekend

Discover the home of the snow plough in Biggar.

However, now that we’re enjoying life returning to a wee bit more like normality, this year a number of venues in Clydesdale will be welcoming visitors once again.

Staged annually over weekends in September, this year the local venues will be opening their doors over the course of September 18 and 19.

In Lanark, Castlebank Horticultural Centre will open its doors at 10am on Saturday for what looks set to be a great day.

St Isidore's RC Church in Biggar will welcome visitors through its doors on Saturday from 10am to noon.

People are being being invited to go along, join the fun and meet the team who help power the centre. There will be tours of the horticultural centre and Castlebank Garden at 11am and 3pm.

At 1pm, Stuart Richie will show guests how to grow their own fruit, vegetables and herbs. This is a ticketed event, priced £8, and it must be booked in advance at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/167617605771.

Visitors will be invited to enjoy afternoon tea and mocktails from 2pm. The event will also feature Lanarkshire Beekeepers’ Association, artist Harriet McLeish, photographer Cindy Lou Ramsay, book binder Beth Lancaster and more besides before the doors finally close at 4pm.

A host of doors will be opening in the Biggar area over the course of the weekend, with face to face visits at some venues and video tours of others.While the overall Doors Open programme is steered by the Scottish Civic Trust, local events are overseen by community groups.

Tours of the museum must be booked in advance.

In the Biggar area, the local programme has been organised by Biggar and District Civic Society.

Janet Moxley, the society’s secretary, said: “For the last few years, Biggar and District Civic Society has encouraged local venues to participate.

"Last year the event was entirely online due to Covid but the popularity of video tours, which gave access to some venues that were unsuitable for public visits, has meant that they have remained a feature this year.

“This year, our programme covers a number of aspects of local life and history – from snowploughs to castles.”

Castlebank Horticultural Centre will be opening its doors to visitors on Saturday.

For those who want to get out and about this weekend, we’re featuring the venues in and around the Biggar area which are offering public visits.

They include the home of the snow plough in Station Road, Biggar.

James A Cuthbertson Ltd started trading in the town in 1936. Snowploughs have been designed and manufactured there ever since. The venue will be open on Saturday from noon to 4pm, with workshop tours at 1.30pm and 3pm

Biggar Fire Station will be open on Saturday and Sunday from 2pm to 4pm, as will Leadhills Miners’ Library, from 2pm to 5pm both days.

Leadhills Library will be open to the public on Saturday and Sunday.

Behind the scenes tours of Biggar and Upper Clydesdale Museum will also be available both days, although pre-booking is essential.