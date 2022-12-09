Lanark primary school children are currently enjoying music workshops led by musicians from the award-winning ensemble, Dunedin Consort.

The six-week school programme, centred around Handel’s Messiah, concludes with a school visit to see Dunedin Consort perform Children’s Messiah on December 15 at 4pm. Open to the public, the concert has been specially created for little ears and is suitable for all ages. Running time 45 minutes, with BSL interpretation.

The consort is visiting the town for the first time this month, also performing in St Mary’s Catholic Church on December 15 from 7pm.

Directed by John Butt, the musicians will perform Handel’s Messiah. The Messiah is a fixture of the Christmas season and features many of Handel’s most famous choruses and arias including the Hallelujah chorus.

