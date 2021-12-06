Elfingrove: New dates added for The Ice Experience - how to get your tickets

Ten new holiday dates have been added to give more people the chance to skate on Scotland’s biggest ever ice rink.

The Ice Experience at Elfingrove opened at the weekend and now, with 50,000 tickets already snapped up, organisers itison have now confirmed 10 additional holiday dates.

The tickets go on sale from Thursday.

What is The Ice Experience?

The fully outdoor experience is the second biggest rink in the UK and boasts a world-class, custom designed, ice rink from the team behind Dancing on Ice and Somerset House set against the stunning backdrop of Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum.

What are the new dates?

Originally set to run from December 2 until Christmas Eve, the new dates will extend the run throughout the Christmas holidays from December 26 until January 4 (excluding the 1st) and give eager families and friends more opportunity to experience the Winter Wonderland, which alongside the world-class skating experience also includes:

· A stunning light show set against a fully illuminated Kelvingrove Museum

· A skate-up Mallow Café for hot chocolates and mallows

· A Silent Snow Disco to dance and sing as snow falls all around

· The Candy Bar – where elves go to drink, and you can enjoy festive food and drink including pigs in blankets, fondue and Candy Cane cocktails.

How much are tickets?

Ice Experience tickets are priced at:

Adult Daytime - £14

Adult Evening - £16

Child - £12

Under 5s go free – under 5s can’t go on the ice due to safety reasons but can spectate or enjoy the Silent Snow Disco and all the other festivities.

How can I buy tickets?