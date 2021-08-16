Elfingrove to return as an outdoor show this December

The Christmas show will return this December, and is set to create over 200 jobs.

Elfingrove will return this December (Picture: itison)

What’s happening? Events and experience company itison recently announced the return of Elfingrove, with a new £2 million show set to create over 200 jobs this December.

What can visitors expect? The details of this year’s show are a well-guarded secret out with Elfingrove returning as a fully-outdoor show taking place along the banks of the River Kelvin and set to transform the grounds of Glasgow’s most famous museum, Kelvingrove.

One detail being released now is the creation of Scotland’s largest outdoor ice-skating experience, designed by a world class team behind the likes of ITV’s Dancing on Ice.

Why does it matter? With so many of Scotland’s events cancelled for 2021, itison, headquartered in Glasgow, is determined to create a major December show to bring friends and family together for fun and escapism and to help aid the creative sector recovery whilst injecting millions of pounds by way of economic benefit into the local area.

Oli Norman, CEO of itison and event creator said: “In October 2020 we managed to put on GlasGLOW for over 90,000 event goers making it Scotland’s largest outdoor activity. The odds were stacked heavily against us, but we managed to bring light to the dark winter months as an impending lockdown loomed and created 160 event sector jobs.

“Now, as the creative sector aims to recover from all but decimation, we’re determined to build back in our home city of Glasgow. We’re making a significant investment in the return of Elfingrove, creating over 200 jobs in the industry, but most importantly aiming to create a spectacular show for locals and visitors alike that make us proud to live where we call home.

“In 2019, we welcomed 175,000 people to Elfingrove. We got lots of things right, but as is the case with a year one event, there were areas we needed to improve upon. We’ve listened to lots of feedback and are back this year with a brand-new show.

“If people like GlasGLOW they’re going to love what we have in store with Elfingrove 2021.