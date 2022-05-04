Get into top gear for Lanark's first car show

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robert Coulter and Gordon McClymont can't wait to show off their wheels, among the oldest in the show, later this month.

Volunteers were discussing how best to make use of the community event space in Hunter’s Close and Gordon McClymont suggested a car show.

With Gordon and fellow classic car enthusiast Bobby Coulter’s help, Discover Lanark has now organised the town’s first ever car show, which will be staged on Saturday, May 21, from 10am to 4pm.

A free event, it will present a selection of vehicles from the 1930s right through to current models – including Gordon’s 1935 Wolseley 9 and Bobby’s 1938 BSA Scout, two of the oldest cars in the show.

Racing green Mazda Eunos V Special is certain to be a hit with convertible fans.

Gordon only bought his car a year ago; with his retirement as a handyman from Scottish Autism in May, he decided the time was right.

He explained: “Catherine and I had a Wolseley years ago when I worked on the railway but, as I was away from home a lot, I never had time to work on it so we decided to sell it.

“We’ve always regretted it so we bought this one at auction a year ago. Retiring will give me time to tinker with it – and enjoy it.”

As for the car show, Gordon can’t wait to welcome fellow Wolseley Club members and classic car enthusiasts from all over the country.

This 1959 Edsel Ranger by Ford will appeal to those who like American motors.

He added: “Bobby and I are helping to co-ordinate the event. A car show is an ideal use for the space and some vehicles will also be outside the Tolbooth.

“It’s a good way to highlight what Hunter’s Close can be used for – the car show will get the ball rolling.”

As well as more than 25 cars, there will also be free children’s activities delivered by Material Geeks.

Antonia Pompa, Discover Lanark manager, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming such a variety of eye-catching cars to Lanark town centre.

Gordon's Wolseley Nine, dating from 1935, will be on show and other Wolseley club members are attending too.

“With car enthusiasts on hand to tell you all about their vehicles and free activities for the children, we are sure that everyone will have an enjoyable time.”

It is hoped the car show will become an annual attraction and form part of a programme of monthly pop-up events at Hunter’s Close to attract visitors to the town.

Small, but perfectly formed, this MG Midget is an icon from 1980.

This 1963 MGB Roadster oozes style and sophistication. I'm sold!