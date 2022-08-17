Scotland’s other national drink is giving a new meaning to ‘canned laughter’ with a venue at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe - inside a tin can.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A giant can of IRN-BRU will be hosting TikTok stars, in a nod to it’s famously entertaining TV adverts - with space for only six audience members inside the 5-metre long venue, named Canned Laughter.

TikToker Paul Black, who has amassed millions of views across social media platforms, leading to a BBC pilot and a stage-show at the SEC, will perform alongside other social media comics including Myles Omar, and Olivia Topalian.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Most Popular

Many of the comedians are building successful careers without having stepped foot on a stage, open-mic night or comedy club, entertaining huge audiences from the comfort of their phone screen with performances worthy of their own slot at the Fringe.

Adrian Troy, Marketing Director at AG BARR, said: “Scottish comedy thrives on social media platforms - whether it’s a viral Tweet or a hilarious video clip.

“Over the past couple of years, the TikTok comedy scene has really taken off and once again Scottish Patter is right at the heart of it.

“IRN-BRU has always championed Scotland’s unrivalled sense of humour in all its forms, so it only felt right to give it a dedicated platform at the Edinburgh Fringe.

“We cannot wait to welcome fans into our giant can to experience these hilarious unreleased TikToks first hand!”

Paul Black said: “TikTok has opened so many doors for me which wouldn’t have otherwise been possible.

“I’ve just completed a seven-night run at the Gilded Balloon and I’ve got a pretty hectic year ahead.

“None of these opportunities would have come my way without the audience I can reach on social media so it’s amazing that IRN-BRU is supporting Scotland’s online comedy community.”