Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2022: Glasgow acts performing at Gilded Balloon

There’s only a few weeks until the start of the Edinburgh Festival.

As summer is in full swing, the Edinburgh Festival will make its much anticipated return to the capital next month.

With an overwhelming number of acts to see, here we take a look at some Glasgow performers who are playing at the Gilded Balloon.

Leah MacRae

The team at the Gilded Balloon said of Leah’s show: “Fringe favourite Leah, the wee powerhouse from Glasgow, is back with this brand-new show. Prepare for belly laughs galore as the much-loved star of Scottish stage and screen (River City, Gary: Tank Commander and 51 Shades of Maggie) delves in, making light work of weighty issues. “

When: 20-28 August, 8pm

Tickets: £15

Paul Black

Following a sell-out Glasgow run at Oran Mor and the SEC Armadillo, Paul Black is brining his theatre show Self Care Era to the Fringe for the first time.

When: 4-10 August, 9.30pm

Tickets: £14.50 - £15.50

Mark Black

This is award-winning stand-up comedy performer Mark Black’s first live solo Fringe show. Talking about his chaotic life with ADHD, Mark and his brother Paul have gained millions of views with their viral sketches.

When: 15 August, 8.30pm

Tickets: £11

Jesus L’Oreal

This Cabaret and Variety show features ’the ultimate lifestyle guru in a high-octane hour of song, dance and interactive Jehovah's Fitness to help you flex those Pentecostal muscles all the way to the kingdom of Hosannadu.’

When: 22-28 August, 9.15pm

Tickets: £12.50 - £13

The Duncan & Judy Murray Show

Everyone has heard of tennis superstar Andy Murray. Most people know doubles champion Jamie Murray too. But not everyone has heard of the other Murray brother, Duncan (Chris Forbes).

Speaking of their show, Duncan and Judy said: “We cannot wait to bring our live show to the Edinburgh fringe at the Gilded balloon this year. We’ve been blown away by the support online for our videos and so it will be wonderful to see some of our fans in the flesh. Expect special guests, hidden talents and a Q&A. This is our Wimbledon.”

When: 21 Aug 2pm 27 Aug 12:30

Ticket price: £14

Weegie hink ae that?

From sketches to songs aboot aw things Scottish, come see these wee comical dafties dae what they dae best. Fast-paced, witty comedy with clever twists on Scottish culture. The Weegie Boys will have ye creasing yersel from start to finish.

Starring Gregor Mackay, Conor Hardie and Elliot Hanigan, the boys have proved an undeniable hit both on stage and online having sold out Edinburgh Fringe runs and performed as headline club acts along with producing numerous viral sketches via BBC Scotland. So Weegie Hink Ae That?

When: 3-28 August, 5pm

Ticket price: £8.50 - £12.50

All tickets are available from the Gilded Balloon website.

Artistic Director Karen Koren said: “We are delighted to launch our full programme of shows after nearly two and a half years.

“We’re incredibly proud to work with some tremendous international and local shows, artists, and companies to present their work at this 75th Anniversary Edinburgh Festival Fringe for Scotland – and the world.”

Fellow Artistic Director Katy Koren added: We’re working hard to ensure this year’s Fringe is the best it possibly can be for all involved and excited to support all who work with us to flourish this summer.