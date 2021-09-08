Glasgow bar to host ‘pup-up’ cafe for Dachshunds

A Glasgow bar is hosting a ‘pup-up cafe’ for Dachshunds.

Revolution, on Mitchell Street, will be opening its doors to dachshunds - and their owners - on October 17.

In the past, such events have attracted around 150 dachshunds - a treat for dog lovers.

What will be happening: There will be 50 dogs at each timed session, with treats, puppuccinos for all the doggies, competitions, toys and tunnels to play with and much more to be announced.

A photographer will also be taking pictures and videos.