What is happening in Glasgow this Christmas?

The organisation revealed that Glasgow City Chambers will once again be lit up.

New lighting programmes are also being added at Buchanan Galleries and the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, and at the Buck’s Head Building at the St Enoch Centre.

George Square will host the Christmas tree, festive lights and the nativity scene.

When are Glasgow’s Christmas lights being switched on?

The building lighting will start on all three buildings on December 1, and run until January 2, 2022.

However, no date and time has been announced yet for the Christmas lights switch on.

Will there be a Christmas market in Glasgow?

While the comment from Glasgow Life gave details on the Christmas lights and tree, it said plans for the markets will be confirmed soon.

What did Glasgow City Council say?

Lord Provost of Glasgow, Councillor Philip Braat said: “Christmas is the time of year we look to spend more time with friends and family and this year we are offering even more opportunities to come and celebrate in Glasgow.