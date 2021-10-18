Amazon has set up a toy machine, featuring the most popular toys for Christmas, at Glasgow Central Station.

Rachel Riley and daughter Maven helped launch the new toy machine.

What’s happening? Last week, Amazon announced its top ten toys for Christmas - featuring the Pictionary Air Harry Potter, Linkimals Dance n Groove penguin, and Batman 36” transforming playset.

The company has now set up a one-of-a-kind ‘Trending Machine’ that dispenses free toys to passers by in a number of UK cities, including Glasgow.

“It is always an exciting time of year when we release the top ten toys and we hope that this Christmas more families will be able to reunite to enjoy them together”, said Matthew Redfearn, toys category manager at Amazon.co.uk.

“As we look forward to spending more time with loved ones, we at Amazon are doing everything we can to spread a little festive cheer.

“The Trending Machine has been brought to life to help us deliver smiles and make Christmas extra special, not only for passersby, but also for children in hospitals over Christmas.”

How to claim a free toy: The ‘Trending Machine’ will be at Glasgow Central Station from 9am on Monday 18 October and will allow passersby the opportunity to get their hands on a limited number of the top ten toys for free on a first-come-first basis.