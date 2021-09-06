The full line-up for this year’s Glasgow Cocktail Week has been revealed.

What is Glasgow Cocktail Week? Launched in 2018, the Glasgow Cocktail Week (formerly Glasgow Cocktail Weekend) aims to celebrate the creative bartending scene in the city with events, pop-ups and special drinks available to cocktail fans.

When is Glasgow Cocktail Week 2021? Glasgow Cocktail Week will run from 24 September - 3 October.

What to expect: A jam-packed line-up of 11 fun new cocktail events, master classes and immersive tastings - in partnership with Halewood Artisanal Spirits. Celebrating cocktail culture across the city, almost 40 of Glasgow’s most loved venues are taking part to bring delicious drinks to the festival including The Citizen, Abandon Ship Bar, VEGA, Fore Play Crazy Golf, Champagne Central and The Gate.

Ticket holders will once again access to hundreds of exclusive discounted cocktails and unlock Glasgow Cocktail Week menus featuring imaginative £5 serves with their wristbands at a host of top venues across the city.

How much are tickets? Limited tickets for Glasgow Cocktail Week are now on sale and are priced from £5. Buy them from the Glasgow Cocktail Week website.

The full Glasgow Cocktail Week 2021 line-up

Silent Disco Drinks

When: Fri 24th - Sat 25th Sept

Where: VEGA, Top floor YOTEL Glasgow, 260 Argyle St, Glasgow G2 8QW

Enjoy the best views of the city as you dance the night away to cheesy hits, dance classics or disco at our neon-lit silent disco in the sky, each soundtracked with a cocktail.

Guests will flick between the channels and sip on bespoke serves. There’s a JJ Whitley Espresso Martini, a Scottish bramble with Whitley Neill gin and a Dead Man's Fingers Tiki punch with a few surprises to boot.

Fin & Gin

When: Sun 26th Sept

Where: Oyster bar at the Finnieston, 1125 Argyle St, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 8ND

Time: 4pm to late

A fun-filled gin Sunday session soundtracked with live jazz and the best of Scottish seafood at The Finnieston. Celebrating award winning handcrafted Whitley Neill that takes inspiration from across the globe.

Hosted by Glasgow Cocktail Week with a Whitley Neill classic martini and gin menu. Complimentary cocktail for the first 60 ticket holders included as part of the All Access ticket price. Guests will be able to enjoy £1 Oysters and £5 cocktails.

A Cut Above

When: Thursday 30th September

Where: The Spiritualist

In a first for Glasgow, experience Whitley Neill’s Connoisseur’s Cut gin at this exclusive tasting event which celebrates the gin that pays homage to the Whitley Neill family and it’s distilling beginnings. The first 90 All Access ticket holders will enjoy a complimentary cocktail and entertainment.

World of Whitley Neill Dinner

When: Thursday 30th Sept

Where: Ralph & Finns, 25 St Vincent Pl, Glasgow G1 2DT

Time: 7 for 7:30pm - late

Marking Ralph + Finn's first exclusive dinner in their VIP room, the team are inviting Glasgow to join them as they enter the world of Whitley Neill gin. From stunning African sunsets to watermelon and kiwi serves, this four-course dinner with imaginative drink pairings is not to be missed. £30 for ticket holders or £35 non ticket holders.

Make Your Own Mojito

When: Saturday, 2nd Oct

Where: Editor’s Suite at The Citizen, 24 St Vincent Pl, Glasgow G1 2EU

Time: 12 - 6pm

Get stuck in and make your own mojito at this interactive session with the spiced Caribbean rum with attitude - Dead Man’s Fingers.

World of Whitley Neill Masterclass

When: Saturday, 2nd Oct

Where: Editor’s Suite at The Citizen, 24 St Vincent Pl, Glasgow G1 2EU

Time: 12 - 6pm

Take an interactive sensory tour of Whitley Neill. Come and find your favourite gin at this free event. Exclusively for ticket holders.

Tequila Rose Cart Tour

When: 24th -25th Sept 1 -2nd Oct

Where: TBC

The pink Tequila Rose cart will be popping up over the ten days during Glasgow Cocktail Week for wristband holders to enjoy. More details coming soon.

Brunch Bingo

When Sunday, 3rd Oct

Where: The Gate, 251 Gallowgate, Glasgow G4 0TP

The Gate have teamed with Glasgow Cocktail Week for a takeover of their brunch bingo. Slushies, silly prizes and an ideal way to end the festival. Free for ticket holders.

Gold Standard Brunch Series

When: TBC

Where: Details Coming Soon