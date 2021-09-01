Golf Fang to open in Glasgow this month

A new crazy golf course with cocktails and graffiti will open in Glasgow this September.

contributed

What’s happening? The Big Fang Collective will open its newest entertainment venue, Golf Fang, on Thursday, 2 September.

Where is Golf Fang Glasgow? The Big Fang Collective chose a large industrial space at 82 - 100 Lancefield Street, which has now been transformed into a ‘creative universe’ with a colourful and vibrant atmosphere.

What to expect? The team said: “guests will be taken on an intriguing journey through a world of selfies, cocktails and a crazy golf course which combines art, humour and nostalgia with the downright weird, culminating in a mind-blowing experience for all.”

The 40,000-square-foot venue has been brought to life by a team of specialist street creators and local artists who invested hundreds of painstaking hours to cover every inch of the space.

The ceiling alone took over 300 hours to complete, with each individual hole requiring more than 100 cans of spray paint. The Golf Fang team took a sustainable approach to design, reusing paint and materials to produce more art where possible.

What food and drink is available? In addition to the course, a Flip & Dip food outlet will be on site, alongside attractions such as Birdees Bar which is scheduled to open later in the year beside other offerings including the Big Fang Collective’s take on karaoke. Guests can also enjoy a variety of Golf Fang signature cocktails including ‘Lethal Drizzle’ and ‘World Class Wrecking Brew’.

How much are tickets to Golf Fang? Starting at £12 per person, the over-the-top venue also offers a variety of packages that cater to every player’s needs.

How to book Golf Fang: Online bookings can be made today via the Golf Fang Glasgow website, with reservations available from Thursday, 2 September onwards.

Golf Fang’s co-creator, Kip Piper, said: “We’re known for our tongue in cheek style which is unmissable within the Glasgow venue. People here in Scotland are renowned for their sense of humour so we can’t wait to see how they interact with the space.

“The whole team has worked tirelessly for two years to ensure that every single inch of the venue has been considered.

“We want guests to walk through the door and feel like they’ve been transported into a weird wonderland where you never know what is going to be around the next corner.

“One minute you’re playing through a human sized teddy bear picker, the next you’re on the set of the Jeremy Kyle show or in a giant hamster cage - it’s going to blow the minds of the public.