Glasgow hosting UFO guided walks

Are we alone in the universe? Do other lifeforms exist? And, if so, have they ever visited Glasgow?

The guided tours will be happening over the next few days.

You might find answers to all these questions during guided tours around Glasgow, as part of new UFO walks.

What are UFO walks?

The event is described as being like the theatrical guided ghost tours held in Edinburgh.

Magician and storyteller Lorenzo ‘Renz’ Novani, who has been a regular at the Edinburgh Fringe since 2013, will be guiding the walks and offering a unique perspective on the UFO phenomenon.

Expect magic tricks, audience participation and well-researched storytelling.

Does Glasgow have a history with UFOs?

According to the website, one in four Glaswegians have recorded seeing a UFO.

The walks start at Tunnel Street, Finnieston, near where the first notable UFO sighting of modern times took place.

When is it and how much are tickets?

There are two walks every day, between Friday and Sunday. Tickets are £12 each.

How do I buy a ticket?