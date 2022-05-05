John Cumming Stadium will host charity derby and fun day

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thanks to Garry's team mate, Harry Young will be making a guest appearance at the event.

Organised by Garry McLellan, who works in Lanark’s Lidl store, the event will raise funds for Beatson Cancer Charity.

It is the fifth time Garry has organised a football match and fun day to raise funds for charity.

A colleague at his former workplace, Asda in Hamilton, helped the 33-year-old stage the other fundraisers. Now, Garry’s taken on the mantle himself – with the help of friend David Goodwin – and he’s moved the fun to his home town.

Garry said: “We’ve got a packed day lined up, from noon to 4pm, which kicks off with the football match – a local derby between Carluke Utd and Lanark AFC. While there’s some rivalry between the towns, it’s all local guys so it’ll be a friendly match!”

Spectators will be charged £1 for entry, with a bouncy castle, face painting, gel painting and balloon making by Richard Nelson for the kids. DJ Patey will provide the music and the kitchen will be serving up hot food and drinks. There will also be stalls from local producers and businesses.

Garry added: “Thanks to one of my team mates in Carluke United, Harry Young from Love Island will be making a guest appearance too.”

The fun will continue at Carluke Bowling Club from 7pm to midnight, when the trophy presentation will take place. A guest speaker from the Beatson will explain how funds raised will help the charity, before DJ Richard Nelson takes the stage.

Tickets for the evening event are £5 and must be purchased in advance from the club or email [email protected] An auction of sporting memorabilia is also being held on the night to raise funds.