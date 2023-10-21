Tickets are on sale now for a fabulous Ladies Day hosted by Lanark Amateur Musical Society.

During lockdown, LAMS hosted a virtual Ladies Day; now the popular event is returning in-person!

LAMS Ladies Day will be held on Saturday, November 11, from 1pm tp 4pm in St Nicholas Church Hall in Lanark.

Ladies will receive a welcome drink and then sit down to enjoy a wonderful afternoon filled with live entertainment, shopping stalls and demonstrations. Afternoon tea will be served, a licensed bar will be open, there will be a fun ’80s photo zone and a raffle too.

The Ladies Day lockdown virtual event in 2021 was such a success, LAMS can't wait now to host the event in person.

As well as raising vital funds for The Wedding Singer in March 2024, it will also raise funds for LAMS’ charity partner this year, Cancer Research UK.

President Melissa Reilly said: “It’s fantastic to be bringing back the LAMS Ladies Day. It’s a wonderful way to get the girls together and do some Christmas shopping and enjoy a delicious afternoon tea and some bubbly.

“Ladies will also have the chance to enjoy live entertainment from LAMS cast members giving a sneak preview of our upcoming show The Wedding Singer – it’s not to be missed!”

