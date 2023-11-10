Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Being staged in St Nicholas Church Hall in Lanark, from 1pm to 4pm, LAMS is inviting ladies to help raise vital vital funds for the club’s production of The Wedding Singer in March.

The event will also raise funds for Cancer Research UK, LAMS’ charity partner.

Attendees will receive a welcome drink and afternoon tea, as well as live entertainment, shopping stalls and demonstrations.