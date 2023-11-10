Lanark Amateur Musical Society hosts charity Ladies Day on Saturday
and live on Freeview channel 276
Being staged in St Nicholas Church Hall in Lanark, from 1pm to 4pm, LAMS is inviting ladies to help raise vital vital funds for the club’s production of The Wedding Singer in March.
The event will also raise funds for Cancer Research UK, LAMS’ charity partner.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Attendees will receive a welcome drink and afternoon tea, as well as live entertainment, shopping stalls and demonstrations.
Tickets are priced £20 for ‘Silver’ standard entry, or £25 ‘Gold’ which includes a £5 donation to Cancer Research UK. For tickets, email [email protected] or call 07815 677936.