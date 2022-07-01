New Lanark Mill Hotel to host wedding open day this weekend

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New Lanark offers a stunning location to get married that is steeped in history.

Guests at the free event, which is being held on Sunday (July 3), will be offered fizz and canapes and be able to speak to the venue’s wedding team, hand-picked suppliers and explore its function suites and unique historic buildings.

The open day at the 38-room hotel will run from noon-4.30pm with guests being asked to register on Eventbrite and has been designed to give a flavour of what wedding parties will experience.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pianist John Love will be playing in the hotel foyer while suppliers who are part of the hotel’s package deal, including Flowers By Lesley Strachan, cake makers Jappacakes and For Goodness Cake, event dressers Pearl & Peach Events, Piping Services Scotland, Richard Campbell Photography and DJ’s from Xtrax Discos will also be on hand.

Most Popular

The hotel’s main function room, the Robert Owen suite, will be partially dressed for a wedding and guests will be able to explore the hotel’s roof garden and also visit The Institute for the Reformation of Character.

The historic building houses the Musicians Room, one of the most popular choices for ceremonies, and the restored Gallery Room, the original 18th Century performance space.

Commercial manager Sharon Franchetti said: “We are looking forward to opening our doors to all the newly engaged couples in the South Lanarkshire area and beyond.

"We know we are blessed with a truly unique and spectacular venue here at New Lanark and are always excited to share this special venue with couples on their special day.

“Couples can come along to meet with the events team, discuss their perfect wedding day, and have the opportunity to see our unique function rooms as they would be for a wedding, giving the perfect insight to a magical day here at New Lanark.

"Guests will have access to the Robert Owen Suite, roof garden and other ceremony rooms within the main hotel.

"We will also be opening our doors to the Musicians Room, as well as relaunching our Gallery Room which has not held weddings for a number of years and is perfect for those who love a venue steeped in history.”