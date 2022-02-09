Snowdrop showcase at Cleghorn Farm

Events are being staged all over Scotland as part of the festival, including Stables House at Cleghorn Farm which will be opening its gates on Sunday, March 6.

Stable House at Cleghorn Farm will be opening its gate on Sunday, 6 March 6, from 2pm to 5pm, to allow visitors to discover the abundant snowdrops that grow in this 18th century garden.

The garden will also be open, by appointment, at other times in March, and all proceeds from donations taken at the gate will be distributed between Marie Curie and other charities.

As well as masses of snowdrops, the garden at Cleghorn Farm enjoys beautiful views of Tinto Hill and the Cleghorn Glen.

Stable House is one of dozens of gardens, public spaces and grand estates, including Scone Palace in Perth and Shepherd House in Inveresk, that will be opening to visitors throughout the festival, which runs until Friday, March 11.

The Scottish Snowdrop Festival is organised by Discover Scottish Gardens, in collaboration with Scotland’s Gardens Schemes.

Dougal Philip, DSG director, said: “From very humble beginnings this festival has grown to become a much-cherished celebration of the beauty of our gardens at that moment when winter starts to give way to spring. It’s a chance to get outdoors, take some exercise and appreciate the beauty that nature brings our way.”

Liz Stewart, SGS director, added: “Our members range from large estates to small private gardens so the Festival offers the chance to be wowed by snowdrops growing in large numbers or enchanted by close-ups of the blooms in intimate settings.”

During the festival, those who want to venture a wee bit further afield will find snowdrops growing in all kinds of places.

These range from Teasses Estate in Fife, where there will be opportunities for candlelight walks in woodlands filled with snowdrops, to 10 Pilmuir Road West in Forres where a specialist collection of more than 150 different snowdrop varieties will be on display.

At Millfield House in Falkland, snowdrops of many different kinds are displayed in raised beds, making the beauty of individual flowers easier to appreciate, while thousands more snowdrops brightening up the walled garden, meadow and woodland paths.

And amongst the many openings will be Shepherd House in Inveresk, home to renowned artist Ann Fraser, whose collection of specialist snowdrops often feature in her paintings.

Snowdrops are also a feature of many National Trust for Scotland properties including Culzean Castle and House of the Binns.

Branklyn Garden in Perth will also be opening from Friday, February 11, until Sunday, February 13, for its annual Snowdrop Weekend.

Discover Scottish Gardens was launched in 2015 with support from VisitScotland’s Growth Fund and is sponsored by Galbraith, Lycetts Insurance Brokers, Candide and Scottish Land & Estates.

The organisation aims to put Scottish gardens, nurseries and businesses on the tourist map and to showcase the nation’s outstanding horticulture and plant diversity.

A full list of gardens participating in this year’s festival is available at www.discoverscottishgardens.org/snowdropfestival.