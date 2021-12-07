The Cure announce Glasgow gig - date, venue and how to get tickets

The band have announced a new 44-date European tour which will see them 22 countries throughout 2022.
The Twilight Sad will be supporting on all dates, including Glasgow.
When are The Cure performing in Glasgow?
The group, who formed in 1976, will be performing at the OVO Hydro on December 4, 2022.
This will be followed by gigs in Leeds, Birmingham, Cardiff and London.
Where can I get tickets?
Tickets will be on sale from 10am on Friday, December 10. You can purchase tickets on the eventim website.