Top 5 things to do in Glasgow this weekend

Paloma Faith will be performing at the SEC Armadillo.
Paloma Faith
SEC Armadillo, G3 8YW / Saturday, 18 September 2021 / From 6:30pm - 8:30pm / Tickets available on Ticket Master from £44.85.
Why should you go: Paloma Faith is one of the only British female artists this year to have released albums which have went double platinum in the UK. After winning the BRIT Awards for Best Female Solo Artist in 2015, Faith has bagged a #1 UK record from her new album ‘The Architect’.
Craft Beer & Food Truck Festival
Rouken Glen Park, G46 7JL / Saturday, 18 - Sunday, 19 September 2021 / From 1:00pm – 9pm / Tickets available on Skiddle from £6.
Why should you go: Tasting craft beer alongside tasty street food, with music from some of Glasgow’s best DJs.
Klub Kids Glasgow presents UTICA from RuPaul’s Drag Race S13
AXM Glasgow, G1 1UR / Saturday, 18 September 2021 / From 6:30pm - 10:30pm / Tickets limitedly available on allevents.in from £17 / Ages 18+.
Why should you go: If you are a fan of the show ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ the contestants from the famous USA show, Utica and Denali from Season 13, are performing at AXM hosted by Klub Kids. Meet and greet doors will open at 6:30pm to meet the queens, while general doors opening for fans at 8pm.
Rotunda Comedy Club
Rotunda Comedy Club, G3 8HL / Saturday, 18 September 2021 / From 6:30pm - 11pm / Tickets available on allevents.in from £18.44 / Ages 18+
Why should you go: Four of the best UK comedians including award winners and TV acts. A variety of stand-up comedy and one liners with a bar and restaurant at the venue.
Single by Sunday
18 Jamaica St, G1 4QD / Saturday, 18 September 2021 / From 7:00am - 10pm / Tickets available on from allevents.in
Why should you go: UK pop band, Single by Sunday are playing in Glasgow city Centre, with lead vocalist guitarist Josh Ladds, vocalist/lead guitarist Jonny Eakins, and bassist Jack Black.