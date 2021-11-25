Torchlight parade, The Offspring, Les Mis - what’s on in Glasgow this weekend

From live music and dancing, to big shows and torchlight parades - there are lots of events on this weekend to keep yourself entertained.

The torchlight parade starts at Glasgow Botanic Gardens.

Here are just five of the best events on in Glasgow this weekend.

Torchlight parade

The St Andrew’s Day torchlight parade is being held on Saturday, starting at the Botanic Gardens. There will be live music, fire performers and lots of entertainment. The parade will then make its way along Byres Road and finish outside the University of Glasgow.

Tickets: £9 - Buy tickets HERE.

ABBA disco

Love ABBA? If the answer is yes, this event might be for you. SWG3 will be hosting the ABBA Disco Wonderland on Saturday, with all the greatest hits. Attendees are encouraged to dress up in their best ‘70s costumes.

Tickets: From £9.25 - Buy tickets HERE.

The Offspring

One of the most popular punk rock bands of all time will be at the OVO Hydro on Saturday night, joined by The Hives and support.

Tickets: From £44.90 - Buy tickets HERE.

Cinderella

It’s that time of year. Be prepared to belt out ‘oh no, he isn’t’ and ‘he’s behind you’ at least once or twice. Elaine C Smith and Johnny Mac are among the big names taking part in this panto classic at the King’s Theatre.

Tickets: From £13 - Buy tickets HERE.

Les Miserables

If panto isn’t your thing and you want something a bit more serious and less festive, the award-winning production of Les Miserables is in Glasgow.