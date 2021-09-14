Veteran DJ is guest speaker at Lanark and District U3A

Veteran DJ Dave Marshall will be in Lanark to discuss Yesterday Once More.

Former Radio Clyde DJ Dave Marshall will be giving a presentation on Yesterday Once More.

The interactive reminiscence sessions for seniors are hosted by the popular veteran radio presenter in venues all over Scotland.

Tomorrow (Wednesday), Dave will present in Lanark Memorial Hall at 2pm.

As this is an important year when all organisations need to relaunch after the pandemic, the local U3A group is offering a half price, one-off annual enrolment fee of £8.

However, people are also welcome to go along as a visitor to try out a couple of meetings and/or groups until they decide if they wish to join.

The U3A is a lively, friendly organisation, not determined by age but rather for people who are retired or semi-retired.

Despite the difficulties of operating under the Covid restrictions, Lanark and District U3A continued to provide a number of activities via Zoom and, over the summer months, several outdoor groups have been operating successfully.

The group currently has 150 members from all over Clydesdale, with more than 25 interest groups, mainly led by members, meaning there is something for everyone. Some groups are purely for leisure and enjoyment whereas others enable some type of learning.

Chairwoman Margaret Dunlop said: “New members are always welcome and if you have not heard about the U3A, why not try it out by going along to the first meeting of the session?

"If you are new to the area, have been bereaved or live alone, then the U3A has a great deal to offer; many of our members have testified just how valuable the organisation has been to them in helping them to make new friends and move forward. On the other hand, you may just be looking for something new or different to do and the U3A provides a wide range of activities.”

The group meets in Lanark Memorial Hall; wearing masks is required. People are being asked to consider having a lateral flow test before attending and not to go if they are feeling unwell.