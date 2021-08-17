Who is playing at Riverside Festival? How do I get tickets?

Riverside Festival organisers have confirmed that this year’s event will go ahead, one year after being forced to cancel the festival because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Who is playing: Jamie XX will be headlining on the first of the three days, with Disclosure and Amelie Lens headlining on Saturday and Sunday respectively. The festival boasts a stacked line-up, with a second stage (the Satellite Stage) also hosting performers.
When is it taking place: The three-day festival will be held between September 3-5.
Where is it being held: The event is being staged in the grounds of Glasgow’s Riverside Museum and the Tall Ship.
Where can I get tickets and how much do they cost: You can get tickets for individual days, but those looking to enjoy the full three-day experience will be paying out £159. Click HERE to get tickets.
Where can I find the latest news: Follow Riverside Festival on social media to find out more.