Who is playing at Riverside Festival? How do I get tickets?

Scotland’s biggest electronic music event returns to Glasgow’s Riverside Museum next month.

Riverside Festival organisers have confirmed that this year’s event will go ahead, one year after being forced to cancel the festival because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Who is playing: Jamie XX will be headlining on the first of the three days, with Disclosure and Amelie Lens headlining on Saturday and Sunday respectively. The festival boasts a stacked line-up, with a second stage (the Satellite Stage) also hosting performers.

When is it taking place: The three-day festival will be held between September 3-5.

Where is it being held: The event is being staged in the grounds of Glasgow’s Riverside Museum and the Tall Ship.

Where can I get tickets and how much do they cost: You can get tickets for individual days, but those looking to enjoy the full three-day experience will be paying out £159. Click HERE to get tickets.