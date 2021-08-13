TRNSMT 2021: Who is playing? When is it on? Where can I get tickets?

It it less than a month until Glasgow’s biggest music festival returns.

TRNSMT returns next month. Pic: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images.

Like so many events, TRNSMT 2020 was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and, after a year away, folk are desperate to get dancing on Glasgow Green.

Here is everything you need to know about the festival.

Who is playing: The Courteeners, Liam Gallagher and The Chemical Brothers will be headlining over the three nights. Other big acts playing on the main stage include Snow Patrol, Amy Macdonald, Primal Scream, KSI and Sam Fender.

The Snuts are a recent addition to the line-up, after Ian Brown withdrew from his scheduled performance.

And it’s not just the main stage. The King Tut’s and River stages will also be hosting dozens of performances.

When is it on: TRNSMT will be taking place from September 10-12.

Will you be going to TRNSMT? Pic: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images.

What Covid restrictions are in place: Everyone who plans on going to the festival must provide proof of a negative NHS Covid-19 Lateral Flow Test (LFT) to gain access to the site. They cannot be taken more than 48 hours before arrival, and the test must also be registered on the government website. The confirmation email or text can then be shown to get into the festival. Find out more about the entry requirements HERE.