Every World Book Day sees children across the UK and Ireland dress up as a character from their favourite book in order to raise money for charity.

The aim of this celebratory day is to change lives through a love of books, as well as to get children thinking creatively about their most popular stories.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

World Book Day 2022 will be celebrated by people of all ages

It's one of the most popular days of the school year, albeit a stressful one for parents, but always provides a fantastic opportunity to explore on the power of stories and characters to move and inspire us.

Here’s when World Book Day is this year and how you can take part.

What is World Book Day?

Designated a worldwide celebration of books and reading by UNESCO, World Book Day is now celebrated by over 100 countries worldwide.

Since April 1995, World Book Day has been running as a charity aiming to promote the importance of reading in children’s lives.

The very first World Book Day in the UK and Ireland was held in 1997, making this year the 25th anniversary of the day.

The charity is sponsored by National Book Tokens, which aim to break down barriers to reading for children from disadvantaged backgrounds by reducing the cost of books.

£1 book for 2022

Every year, there are also a range of books on sale for £1 or €1.50 that children can buy either with money or by using their National Book Token that they receive through school.

This year’s line-up includes:

- Rocket Rules: Ten Little Ways to Think Big!, by Nathan Bryon and Dapo Adeola

- Dinosaur Roar and Friends!, by Peter Curtis and Jeanne Willis

- Hey Duggee: The World Book Day Badge, from Studio AKA and Ladybird (Penguin Random House Children’s)

- Grimwood: Five Freakishly Funny Fables, by Nadia Shireen

- Jemima the Pig and the 127 Acorns, by Michael Morpurgo and Guy Parker-Rees

- My Very Very Very Very Very Very Very Silly Book of True or False, by Matt Lucas and Sarah Horne

- The Worst Class in the World in Danger!, by Joanna Nadin and Rikin Parekh

- PEAK PERIL: A High-rise Mystery, by Sharna Jackson

- The Wizard and Me: More Misadventures of Bubbles the Guinea Pig, by Simon Farnaby and Claire Powell

- Think Like a Boss, by Rashmi Sirdeshpande and Adam Hayes

- The Last Word, by Ben Bailey Smith

- Boy, Missing, by Sophie McKenzie

- Deadly! Irish History: Fun with the Celts and the Vikings!, by John Farrelly (Ireland only)

- Cluasa Capaill ar an Rí, by Bridget Bhreathnach and Shona Shirley Macdonald (Ireland only)

- Lledrith yn y Llyfrgell, by Anni Llŷn (Wales only)

When is World Book Day 2022?

Each year, World Book Day is held on the first Thursday of March.

This year, World Book Day will fall on March 3 2022.

There are also various events held to encourage children, teachers, and caregivers to take part as much as possible:

- World Book Day LIVE with Matilda and friends, live from the Cambridge Theatre at 11.30am, Monday February 28.

- Reality check: Books as a portal into life today with Sharna Jackson, Rashmi Sirdeshpande and Ben Bailey Smith, 11.30am on Wednesday March 2.

- Using your imagination: Books as a way to imagine the impossible with Nathan Bryon and Dapo Adeola, Joanna Nadin and Rikin Parekh, Nadia Shireen, Simon Farnaby and Michael Morpurgo, 10.00am on Thursday March 3.

- BBC Teach Live Lesson, in partnership with BBC Education, 11.00am on Thursday March 3.

How can my child take part?

One popular way of celebrating the day is for kids to dress up as their favourite characters from books and literature, while making donations.

Here are some Scotland-inspired literary fancy dress outfits for your kids this year.