Supporting Glasgow’s independent bookshops is what World Book Day is all about.

It’s World Book Day in Glasgow on Thursday 3 March 2022.

This year is the 25th anniversary of World Book Day, and there is no better way to celebrate than supporting one of the fantastic independent book shops here in Glasgow.

Here is a list of some of the best independent bookshops around the city..

Aye-Aye Books

Aye-Aye Books is an independent bookstore in the centre of Glasgow. As well as covering all your reading needs, it has an amazing range of DVDs, music and sound art.

They have an incredible selection of publications by and about some of the most famous Scottish artists. They also have a small collection of limited edition artist books.

The establishment is Glasgow’s only specialist contemporary art bookshop.

You can find out more about their amazing selection of books on the Aye-Aye Books website.

Opening time: 11am - 6pm, Thursday - Saturday Address: 350 Sauchiehall St, Glasgow G2 3JD

Hyndland Bookshop

This independent bookseller has been providing the people of Glasgow with some of publishing’s most radical voices since 1982.

They have been in their current shop location since 1997. They are known for selling an eclectic range of fiction,non-fiction, children’s books and more.

You can find out more about the books they currently have in stock on Hyndland Bookshop’s Facebook page.

Opening time: 10am - 6pm, Monday - Friday, 10am - 5pm Saturday Address: 143 Hyndland Rd, Glasgow G12 9JA

Voltaire & Rousseau Bookshop

This bookshop specialises in selling second-hand books.

They stock a wide range of second-hand and antiquarian books on a range of subjects including fiction, classical studies, Scottish history and much more.

Additionally, they have a large collection of rare books, manuscripts, maps, records and hundreds of curiosities from Scotland’s past.

You can find out more about how you can get your hands on their special products on their Voltaire & Rousseau Bookshop website or call them on 0141 339 1811..

Opening time: 10am - 6pm, Monday - Friday, 10am - 5pm Saturday Address: 12 - 14 Otago Ln, Glasgow G12 8PB

Calton Books

This store offers a wide range of new and used books..

The shop also specialises in t-shirts, badges, flags, scarfs, CDs and more. Every product they sell has a focus on celebrating Glasgow, and Scotland’s heritage.

The independent store also offers online orders.

You can get your hands on books and merchandise delivered straight to your door from the Calton Books website.

Opening time: 11am - 6pm, Wednesday - Thursday, 10am - 5pm Friday - Saturday, 11am - 4:30 Sunday Address: 159 London Rd, Glasgow G1 5BX

Caledonia Books

This family-fun bookshop has an extensive collection of books for sale on a range of subjects.

The store has over 30 years experience in the business and caters to all types of readers.

They offer a vast collection of out of print titles, collectors items, second-hand copies and rare books.

You can find out more about how you can buy and donate books on the Caledonia Books website or call them on 0141 334 9663.

Opening time: 10am - 6pm, Monday - Friday, 10am - 5pm Saturday Address: 143 Hyndland Rd, Glasgow G12 9JA

Category Is Books

Category Is Books, Independent Queer Bookshopis the only LGBT+ bookshop in Scotland and one of only seven in the United Kingdom, and was established in 2018.

They stock new and second hand queer books, magazines, graphic novels, comics, zines and badges.

If you can’t find what you’re looking for they offer to order it specifically for you, as well as running a home delivery service for those who can’t make it to the shop in person.

You can find out more about the amazing services they offer on the Category is Books website.

Opening time: 11am - 6pm, Thursday - Sunday Address: 34 Allison Street Glasgow

Good Press

This independent store is dedicated to the promotion, distribution and production of independently or self published printed matter.

The owners asure customers that all of the publications found in their shop or on their website are either self published or produced by an independent small press, gallery, group or organisation.

As well as a bookshop this space operates as an event space, bookmaking studio and has its own risograph printer.

You can order online or find out more about what the shop offers on the Good Press website.