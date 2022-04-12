Tickets on sale now for first Endless Summer events at Glasgow venue

Tickets have gone on sale for the first Endless Summer shows of 2022 in Glasgow.

Endless Summer is an annual series of summer shows at The Hug and Pint, which started in 2021, taking place this year across the months of July and August.

The line up is predominantly aimed at showcasing some of the best new music from all over the UK, alongside a cavalcade of well-known acts and artists who are set to make some welcome noise in the West End basement.

This year's schedule also includes a trio of Birthday celebrations, making up for lost time since the last celebration in 2019. As usual with the Hug Birthday parties, details will be kept a secret until closer to the time.

The Hug and Pint will be hosting the events.

As part of the main Endless Summer line-up, organisers have collaborations with Doune The Rabbit Hole, Girls Just Wanna and Gold Mold Records, alongside some truly gargantuan heavy hitters rolling through town this summer too - including the mighty Flipper (ft Mike Watt of Minutemen/Stooges fame), WH Lung, Vetiver, Penelope Isles and so many more.