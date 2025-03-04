A Tina Turner show is set to come to the SEC Armadillo this Summer

After a spectacular 2024 that had over 60,000 Tina Turner fans dancing in the aisles, the UK’s most thrilling tribute to the one and only Tina Turner is turning up the heat once again.

Glaswegians can expect a full-throttle, high-energy celebration of Tina Turner’s legendary 60-year career, packed with the hits that defined decades and set stages ablaze around the world. Featuring a phenomenal live band and jaw-dropping performances, this production captures the essence, fire, and soul of Tina herself, delivering a night of pure rock and soul magic.

From the electrifying Proud Mary and powerhouse River Deep – Mountain High to the anthemic Simply The Best and sultry Private Dancer, What’s Love Got To Do With It? is a journey through the unforgettable songs that made Tina the global icon she remains today.

In the opening act, audiences will be transported to the heart of a live Tina Turner concert, with stunning renditions of unforgettable ballads and soulful classics. When the second act kicks into gear, the show explodes into a high-octane celebration of Tina’s greatest rock ‘n’ roll anthems with hits like Nutbush City Limits.

Tina Turner didn’t just perform – she commanded the stage, captivating audiences with her raw power, charisma, and unstoppable energy. What’s Love Got To Do With It? channels that magic, creating an unforgettable tribute to a once-in-a-lifetime performer.

This is more than a concert – it’s a celebration of Tina’s legacy, a show that pays homage to her trailblazing career while keeping her fire alive for generations to come. Bringing Tina’s music to life with stunning authenticity is the incredibly talented Holly Bannis, whose powerful vocals and dynamic stage presence have won over audiences across the country.

Whether you’ve been a fan of Tina Turner for decades or are discovering her magic for the first time, What’s Love Got To Do With It? is a must-see event that will leave you uplifted, inspired, and singing along all the way home.

The Glasgow show is set for the SEC Armadillo on June 29, and the night before at the Usher Hall in Edinburgh on June 28. You can book tickets here.