Spooktacular returns to Glasgow

When: Friday, 7 October - Monday, 31 October 2022 from 12:00- 4:00pm / Evening session 5:00pm - 9:00pm

Where: Silverburn Shopping Centre Green Car Park, 763 Barrhead Rd, G53 6QR

Why should you go: Spooktacular is returning to Glasgow’s Silverburn’s shopping centre this year for another frightfully fun event. This family-friendly event will be a chilling experience for all with a variety of rides and games for everyone to enjoy.

Tickets: (Under 2’s go free) Adults from £15 and Children wristbands from £12 available here.

Kevin Bridges ‘The Overdue Catch-up’ at The Hydro

Kevin Bridges.

When: Thursday, 1 September - Sunday, 25 September 2022 from 6:30pm

Where: The OVO Hydro, Scottish Event Campus Exhibition Way, G3 8YW

Why should you go: Glasgow Comedian Kevin Bridges, will be performing at The Hydro. The Scottish legend’s new UK tour has sold thousands of tickets across the world including many sold out shows at Glasgow’s Hydro.

Tickets: available from £63.65 here.

One Big Picnic

When: Sunday, 4 September 2022 from 12:30pm - 3:00pm

Where: Glasgow City Centre, George Square, G2 1DU

Why should you go: One Big Picnic is returning to George Square giving everyone a chance in Glasgow to try delicious food. This family-friendly event will help celebrate the diversity of the people in the city.