Kevin Bridges has released more tickets for his upcoming tour.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kevin Bridges is hitting the road with his new tour The Overdue Catch-up.

The nationwide tour is set to kick off in July with four shows in Liverpool, and will run all the way up until March 2023 where he will finish up in London.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When the tour was originally announced fans were pleased to know that multiple Glasgow shows were included in the tour line-up.

Most Popular

Kevin Bridges has a three-night run at Sheffield City Hall in August 2022.

While the original release of tickets sold out quickly, the comedian announced today (27 June) that more tickets had been released for his stint at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow.

So, how can you get your hands on the extra tickets?

Here’s everything you need to know about the comedian’s upcoming tour.

When is Kevin Bridges coming to Glasgow?

Fans will be glad to know that Kevin Bridges will be playing a massive sixteen shows at the OVO Hydro, Glasgow this September:

1 September

2 September

3 September

4 September

8 September

9 September

10 September

11 September

14 September

15 September

16 September

17 September

22 September

23 September

24 September

25 September

Can I still get a ticket?

There are still some tickets available for the Glasgow shows in September, and they can be found at Ticketmaster .

However, fans will have to act quick as they are already listed as having low availability.

At the time of publishing, tickets were priced between £29.60 - £63.65. These prices do not include any additional admin and delivery charges.

There is a six ticket limit per person.

For the wider UK tour, tickets are still available for some shows in the following locations:

Aberdeen

Hull

Aberdeen

Brighton

Cardiff

Dublin

London

Where else in the UK will the comedian be playing?

Kevin Bridges will be performing in the following cities on his upcoming UK tour:

Liverpool

Newcastle

Plymouth

Hull

Sheffield

Blackburn

Manchester

Glasgow

Aberdeen

Brighton

Cardiff

Swansea

Belfast

Birmingham

Dublin

London

Who is Kevin Bridges?

Kevin Bridges is a Scottish stand-up comedian.

He first kicked off his, now 20 year-long career, at The Stand Comedy Club in Glasgow after leaving school at the age of 17.

The comedian went on to make a name for himself on the comedy scene and eventually began appearing on TV panel shows.

Throughout his career he has appeared on many television panel shows including Would I Lie to You?, Have I Got News for You and has performed on Live at the Apollo and Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow.

Kevin’s last two tours have accumulated just under 1,000,000 tickets sold across the world including record 35 sold-out-shows at Glasgow’s iconic Hydro, awarding him the most shows at that venue for one artist.