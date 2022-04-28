TRNSMT 2022: Final acts for all-star line-up named

The final acts for TRNSMT 2022 have been named, completing the all-star line-up for this year’s event at Glasgow Green.

Special guest Years & Years and Dylan will take the stage on Saturday, July 9, and will join the likes of The Strokes, Foals and The Snuts to complete the line up, plus The Skinner Brother’s closing the River Stage on Friday night.

Pop favourite and TRNSMT special guest Years & Years, the solo project from Olly Alexander, is one of the most talked-about acts of the moment.

Across three hugely successful albums to date, the singer and actor has earned 5 Brit Award nominations, surpassed 5 billion global streams, plus playing triumphant shows at Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage and the O2 Arena. Olly has had further cause for celebration when his third album, Night Call - released in January - reached number one in the charts.

Emerging artist Dylan, who has recently signed with Island Records, has built an army of supporters up and down with country with the release of her three outstanding singles ‘Nineteen’, ‘Someone Else’ and ‘You’re Not Harry Styles’.