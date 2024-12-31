Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The film about a Glaswegian country singer who dreams of becoming a star in Nashville is being turned into a theatre production that will debut in March 2025

Wild Rose, the BAFTA award winning film starring Jessie Buckley, set in Glasgow, is be turned into a musical production that will receive its world premiere in the new year. Glaswegian Nicole Taylor is adapting her screenplay for the stage with John Tiffany, the director of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Olivier nominee Dawn Sievewright will play the lead role of Rose-Lynn Harlan, joined by East Kilbride actress and former Taggart star Blythe Duff in the upcoming production, which debuts at the Royal Lyceum Theatre in Edinburgh from 6 March – 5 April 2025.

Dawn, who was brought up in Bishopbriggs, says: "I saw Wild Rose at the cinema when it came out and absolutely loved it. I was beyond excited as soon as I heard about it. It was incredibly funny, the music was beautiful and the performances were fantastic.

“But it really got that sense of Glasgow, where you are laughing one minute and thinking you're going to burst out greeting the next minute. I think outsiders sometimes see Glasgow as a place of doom and gloom, but it also has such heart and a real sense of community.

"People I know came out of the cinema feeling really elated and proud that Wild Rose had come out of Glasgow. I felt like I really knew Rose-Lynn."

"When she comes out of jail, you can tell she’s full of life and joy. She's raucous, a bit of a joker and a wildcard who gets herself into trouble. But she also has two young children.

"Wild Rose is about the solid love she has for country music and her dream of going to Nashville to sing with the pull of her responsibilities at home, which she's never really taken seriously. Her journey is about whether you should put yourself first to fulfil your own dreams. There's this really beautiful bedlam in her trying to figure out what she should do."

Ms Sievewright has been announced in the role after starring in last year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe hit No Long Songs, a musical inspired by the real-life experiences of The View singer Kyle Falconer and his partner Laura Wilde.

She said: "I don't really think that we make razzle-dazzle musicals in Scotland. They always feel like they're really rooted in the music and the story. They have a different tone to them. They're almost like when someone gets a guitar out in a pub lock-in or sitting at a campfire.”

She said the musical version of Wild Rose would closely follow the storyline of the film, which was partly shot at Glasgow’s Grand Ole Opry Club and Old Fruitmarket venues.

“I did a couple days of work recently with the band who will be in the show to sing through all the songs, which was really really cool, as the musicians in this are incredibly talented.

"You might have a band in the pit or behind you onstage in a musical, but in Wild Rose they're going to be properly integrated into the show. The music is at the beating heart of Wild Rose. It’s woven through the story at all times.

"It isn't just going to be for people who want to come and see musicals or plays. It's going to be for gig-lovers and the real deep-rooted country fans. They're going to love it."

