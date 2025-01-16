Watch: Pop Idol’s Gareth Gates brings movie ballads to Glasgow for Valentine’s

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An evening of romantic music to grace Glasgow on 13 February.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Naughties pop sensation Gareth Gates is taking his latest show ‘Love Songs from the Movies’ on the road with a date scheduled at Glasgow’s Pavilion Theatre. Featuring a specially curated medley of ballads selected from a repertoire of classic romance films, it is a particularly fitting event pre-Valentine’s Day.

Gates, originally from Bradford, first entered the public eye 23 years ago as a runner-up on the early 2000s televised singing competition Pop Idol. Now a veteran in the industry he has a series of UK Number 1 singles under his belt, has embarked on various tours and become renowned as a musical theatre artist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The singer will perform a catalogue of songs taken from various pieces of iconic media including A Star is Born, Titanic, Pretty Woman, as well as his chart topping hit “Unchained Melody” featured on the Ghost soundtrack. He will be joined by a live band and an additional cast of talent from West End productions Phantom of the Opera, Wicked and Jersey Boys.

Discussing his return to the city, Gates said he has “great memories of Glasgow over the years, the Pavilion is a beautiful venue and to be playing it again is a real thrill.”

He reminisced on visits to Sauchiehall Street throughout his career, unwinding in its late night clubs following gigs. He holds a particular fondness for the Garage due to its exceptional hospitality, “they always look after me”.

Tickets are available to purchase here, as well as pre-show VIP meet and greet tickets.