Watch: Sole Bloc returns to SWG3 hosting sneaker sellers from across the UK

The sneaker event is designed to host every member of the family.

Sole Bloc is returning to Finnieston’s SWG3 on Sunday 4 August - the city’s resident sneaker and lifestyle festival. 1000’s of collectible trainers will be available for trade and purchase at the all-day event with sellers visiting from across the UK, as well as clothes, art and accessories. A variety of street food stalls, DJs and specialised activities designed for all members of the family will also be present.

The festival will, once again, be sponsored by eBay who are bringing along a range of competitions and giving away prizes. Next to their basketball court they will be hosting an authentication station, where attendees can confirm the brand authenticity of their shoes. Sneakers ER, from the team behind Sole Bloc, will also be there providing a shoe laundry service.

Ahead of Sole Bloc we caught up with co-founder Alan who told us what to expect at this year’s edition:

“Sole Bloc is a sneaker festival we’ve been doing for quite a few years now. We always bring it back to SWG3. It’s more than just a sneaker festival it’s a whole day out for all the family. We have kids zones, street food, DJs and people selling sneakers.

“The main sponsor of Sole Bloc is eBay and eBay always brings a lot to the event. This year they’ve got some great surprises in store, they give away sneakers, they’ll be competitions, give-away sneakers, they’ll be loads of activities you can get involved in.

“When we started doing Sole Bloc the aim was to sell sneakers, trade sneakers, make a bit of a community. It has grown from a couple of dozen people to loads more. We’ve got two or three rooms of people trading and selling sneakers. There’s sneakers for everyone - kids, mums, dad, everybody there.

“We’ve always tried to keep it community based. In that sense we have a lot more going on. People can bring trainers on the day and trade them with some of the stall holders. People can come and get involved in competitions, quizzes, all sorts of things. There’s talks for people to hear much more about what’s happening in the sneaker community. Generally we always have it in a way that people stay the full day because we have good street food, loads of DJs and loads of activities going on throughout the day.

“On the day, Sneakers ER will be there doing cleans. People can come along, just sit in the chair and get your sneakers cleaned for free, chat away about what’s going on. We’ve got all the eBay stuff. Upstairs we have the full kids area, there’s treasure hunts, they can win sneakers and other prizes, there’s a soft play area for kids, they can make bracelets and charms.

“The whole idea is that mum and dad can come along in the day - mum can be having a cocktail, dad looking at sneakers and the kids could be getting looked after by Mini Manoeuvres who are known in the city for doing kids events.”