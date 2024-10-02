What you need to know about the amazing National Museum of Rural Life this October

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Glaswegians are being encouraged to “escape to the country” this Autumn as the National Museum of Rural Life highlights its family friendly fun.

A range of activities are on offer at the East Kilbride attraction. Supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery, Autumn Explorers will run from 15 – 18 October.

Visitors to the museum, historic farmhouse and Wester Kittochside farmyard can celebrate the season with autumnal storytelling, biodiversity activities and Lewis’s Scottish Adventure Trail.

Visitors can join Allison Galbraith in the theatre for the story of a friendly spider and a naughty fly. Hands-on activities will include creating your own spider from recyclable materials to take home. Families can also get their hands dirty with the soil exploration station, to learn all about soil and the creatures that live in it.

The support of players of People’s Postcode Lottery means that Autumn Explorers is free with Museum admission and the Museum’s Annual Pass.

Vicky McLean, General Manager of the National Museum of Rural Life, said: “We are delighted to offer a range of fun family activities this half term. We hope our young visitors will enjoy getting their wellies on and learning more about autumn on the farm while experiencing the beautiful countryside surrounding the National Museum of Rural Life."

The museum’s popular series of Tractor Tots, playful sensory singalong sessions for under-fives and their adults, will also continue throughout September and October and Lewis’s Scottish Adventure Trail returns. The trail explores the museum galleries to engage visitors to learn about Scottish traditions and is available in both English and Gaelic.

The National Museum of Rural Life is open seven days a week from 10am until 5pm.

Tickets can be booked online at nms.ac.uk/rural-life