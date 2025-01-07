What's On Glasgow: Gigs, Comedy, and Film Highlights in January

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A look ahead to what’s on in Glasgow this month in the city’s incredible venues

Music

Pick of the Month

corto.alto + friends: MADE IN GLASGOW - Saturday, 18 January - Barrowland Ballroom

Fresh off a highly successful 2024, multi-instrumentalist and producer Liam Shortall heads up this mini festival line up featuring an incredible bill of Scottish and UK talent -Including rising rapper Bemz , singer-songwriters Pippa Blundell and Becky Sikasa, and boundary-pushing trumpet player and producer JSphynx - with Glasgow jazz-DJ legend Rebecca Vasmant keeping the tunes going between sets.

Also This Month

Brownbear - Sunday, 19 January - St Lukes

Ayrshire's own Matt Hickman brings his Brownbear project to St Lukes as part of Celtic Connections on Sunday, 19 January 2025

Lloyd Cole - Tuesday, 21 January - Royal Concert Hall

Lloyd Cole's recording career hit four decades in 2024, he shows no sign of stopping as he takes to the Royal Concert Hall stage on Tuesday, 21 January 2025.

Villagers - Sunday, 26 January - Royal Concert Hall

Conor J O'Brien's indie-folk project Villagers come to Glasgow on Sunday, 26 January 2025. They'll play the Royal Concert Hall.

KT Tunstall - Friday, 31 January - Barrowland Ballroom

Black Horse and the Cherry Tree singer-songwriter KT Tunstall will take to the famous Barrowland Ballroom stage once again on Friday, 31 January 2025.

Last Month

Midge Ure - Wednesday, 18 December - Royal Concert Hall

“A night filled with pop standards as Cambuslang singer Midge Ure returned to familiar territory with a gig in Glasgow.” Here’s what we thought.

Comedy & Stage

William Hanson comes to Glasgow

Pick of the Month

William Hanson: Solitary Refinement - Sunday, 19 January - SWG3

Anecdotes and confessions from etiquette expert as he looks for Britain’s next etiquette coach. Sunday Times bestselling author, and host of the Help I Sexted My Boss podcast comes to Glasgow on Sunday, 19 January.

Also This Month

Tony Law - The Law Also Rises - Monday, 13 January - The Stand

The multi-award winning comedian brings his unique brand of absurdity to The Stand.

Burns Night at the Panopticon - Saturday, 25 January - The Britannia Panopticon Music Hall

Glasgow University’s Shakespeare Society brings its production of Julius Caesar to Cottiers.

Hairspray The Musical - From Monday, 27 January - King’s Theatre

Hairspray returns to the King's Theatre with a production, guaranteed to have you dancing the night away!

Tam Cowan’s Aff The Baw - Thursday, 30 January - Blackfriars

Tam Cowan talks to the former Greenock Morton and Rangers midfielder at Blackfriars on Thursday, 30 January 2025

Film

The annual Partick Film Festival returns for 2025 between 27 January and 1 February, with FREE screenings and events in unique venues across Partick. | Partick Film Festival

Pick of the Month

Partick Film Festival- Film with Live Orchestra - From Monday, 27 January - Various

Take in workshops, conversations and movie nights at Partick Film Festival, which runs until 1 February. Highlights include Michael Caton-Jones in conversation with Paul English at Grosvenor Cinema' and 'Short Film Showcases' at the Kelvin Hall.

Also This Month

Emergence Festival - From Friday, 15 January - CCA

Students from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland's Classical and Contemporary Text produce a programme of performance.

Celtic Connections presents: Kim Carnie Out Loud + Q&A - Wednesday, 22 January - Glasgow Film Theatre

An exploration of the challenges faced by people because of their sexuality and a joyous celebration of being gay.

Sing-a-Long-a Encanto - Monday, 11 January - King’s Theatre

Sing-a-Long to the Disney modern classic Encanto at the King’s Theatre