What's On Glasgow: Gigs, Comedy, and Film Highlights in January
Music
Pick of the Month
corto.alto + friends: MADE IN GLASGOW - Saturday, 18 January - Barrowland Ballroom
Fresh off a highly successful 2024, multi-instrumentalist and producer Liam Shortall heads up this mini festival line up featuring an incredible bill of Scottish and UK talent -Including rising rapper Bemz , singer-songwriters Pippa Blundell and Becky Sikasa, and boundary-pushing trumpet player and producer JSphynx - with Glasgow jazz-DJ legend Rebecca Vasmant keeping the tunes going between sets.
Also This Month
Brownbear - Sunday, 19 January - St Lukes
Ayrshire's own Matt Hickman brings his Brownbear project to St Lukes as part of Celtic Connections on Sunday, 19 January 2025
Lloyd Cole - Tuesday, 21 January - Royal Concert Hall
Lloyd Cole's recording career hit four decades in 2024, he shows no sign of stopping as he takes to the Royal Concert Hall stage on Tuesday, 21 January 2025.
Villagers - Sunday, 26 January - Royal Concert Hall
Conor J O'Brien's indie-folk project Villagers come to Glasgow on Sunday, 26 January 2025. They'll play the Royal Concert Hall.
KT Tunstall - Friday, 31 January - Barrowland Ballroom
Black Horse and the Cherry Tree singer-songwriter KT Tunstall will take to the famous Barrowland Ballroom stage once again on Friday, 31 January 2025.
Last Month
Midge Ure - Wednesday, 18 December - Royal Concert Hall
“A night filled with pop standards as Cambuslang singer Midge Ure returned to familiar territory with a gig in Glasgow.” Here’s what we thought.
Comedy & Stage
Pick of the Month
William Hanson: Solitary Refinement - Sunday, 19 January - SWG3
Anecdotes and confessions from etiquette expert as he looks for Britain’s next etiquette coach. Sunday Times bestselling author, and host of the Help I Sexted My Boss podcast comes to Glasgow on Sunday, 19 January.
Also This Month
Tony Law - The Law Also Rises - Monday, 13 January - The Stand
The multi-award winning comedian brings his unique brand of absurdity to The Stand.
Burns Night at the Panopticon - Saturday, 25 January - The Britannia Panopticon Music Hall
Glasgow University’s Shakespeare Society brings its production of Julius Caesar to Cottiers.
Hairspray The Musical - From Monday, 27 January - King’s Theatre
Hairspray returns to the King's Theatre with a production, guaranteed to have you dancing the night away!
Tam Cowan’s Aff The Baw - Thursday, 30 January - Blackfriars
Tam Cowan talks to the former Greenock Morton and Rangers midfielder at Blackfriars on Thursday, 30 January 2025
Film
Pick of the Month
Partick Film Festival- Film with Live Orchestra - From Monday, 27 January - Various
Take in workshops, conversations and movie nights at Partick Film Festival, which runs until 1 February. Highlights include Michael Caton-Jones in conversation with Paul English at Grosvenor Cinema' and 'Short Film Showcases' at the Kelvin Hall.
Also This Month
Emergence Festival - From Friday, 15 January - CCA
Students from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland's Classical and Contemporary Text produce a programme of performance.
Celtic Connections presents: Kim Carnie Out Loud + Q&A - Wednesday, 22 January - Glasgow Film Theatre
An exploration of the challenges faced by people because of their sexuality and a joyous celebration of being gay.
Sing-a-Long-a Encanto - Monday, 11 January - King’s Theatre
Sing-a-Long to the Disney modern classic Encanto at the King’s Theatre
