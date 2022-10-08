What’s on in Glasgow: Spooktacular, The Roly Mo and more

Your latest What’s On guide for Glasgow

Spooktacular

The Big Wheel at the Spooktacular festival at Silverburn.

When: Friday, 7 October - Monday, 31 October 2022 from Afternoon session Midday - 4:00pm - Evening Session 5:00pm - 9:00pm

Most Popular

Where: Silverburn Shopping Centre, 763 Barrhead Rd, G53 6QR

Why should you go: Spooktacular is back and spookier than ever. This fairground filled with frightfully good fun, will put you in the mood for Halloween. A thrilling experience for the whole family to enjoy, Spooktacular offers a four-hour unlimited ride wristband.

Tickets: available from £15 adult wristbands / £12 kids wristbands available here.

Advertisement

The Roly Mo

When: Sunday, 27 November 2022 from 7:00pm

Where: McChuills Bar, Glasgow City Centre, 80 High St, G1 1NL

Why should you go: The Indie rock band have won the hearts of Glaswegians at festivals such as Tenement Trail, Baby Strange and The Dunts. The Roly Mo have played their music to Scots in a storytelling way to many and are said they are a ‘force’ to be reckoned with.

Tickets: available from £10 here.

Advertisement

A Play, A Pie and A Pint

In the heart of Glasgow's west end, on the corner of Byres Road and Great Western Road, is the Oran Mor - a large church that was converted into a pub and venue in 2004. It offers a special Whisky Bar that boasts over 280 malts.

When: (More dates available) Wednesday, 5 October 2022 from Monday - Saturday 1:00pm (Doors open 12:00pm/12:30pm on Mondays)

Where: Oran Mor Byres Rd, Glasgow West End, G12 8QX

Why should you go: You will be travelling through countries and visiting the golden ages of Hollywood. From Hungary to China, through Pakistan and France, the Autumn Season features a broadcast from Palestine as well as the Scottish premiere of He Who Opens the Door by Neda Nezhdana – Ukraine’s leading playwright, currently in exile in the country’s West.

Advertisement