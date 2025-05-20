What's On in Glasgow Summer 2025: 8 festivals, events, and more to see this Summer

We’re all set for a red hot Glaswegian summer in 2025 - that’s why we’ve picked out some of the best events to go to this Summer.
If you’re stuck for plans this year - look no further than this list of the best events, festivals, and more to check out this Summer.
Check out 8 of our recommendations below.
1. Kelburn Garden Party
Scotland’s most magical and vibrant independent festival, Kelburn Garden Party, returns in 2025 to celebrate its 15th edition. Nestled at the foot of a stunning Scottish glen, surrounded by ancient woodlands, waterfall plunge pools, and secret pathways, Kelburn surrounds Kelburn Castle and runs from July 3 to July 7. | Contributed
2. The Reeling
Head to The Reeling and see some of Scotland’s biggest names in Trad music take to the stage in Rouken Glen park. The 5,000-capacity event will see the Southside spot spring to life with world-class performances across two stages.
The event offers fun for all with a dedicated kids’ area, ‘The Weeling’, as well as high-quality Scottish food and drink offerings from the likes of the popular Skye eatery Café Cùil. The festival is (almost) guaranteed to have you toe tapping and singing along all weekend. | Tim Craig
3. Comrie Craft
Only an hour's drive from Glasgow, Comrie Croft will have you fully kitted out for a Highland bikepacking adventure within minutes. That’s the magic of Comrie Croft Journeys: Scotland’s most seamless cycling escape.
Based at a converted farmstead in the heart of Perthshire, they offer fully supported off-road trips through ancient woodlands, wild glens and lochside trails, with everything from bikes and bags to route planning and local tips sorted for you.
Think of it as an all-inclusive, but on two wheels. | Contributed
4. Watch an indie flick at Glasgow Film Theatre
If you need a cool calm break from the sunshine (or the rain!), step inside the Glasgow FIlm Theatre for a summer of indie cinema. A must-visit for lovers of arthouse and international film, the GFT regularly brings bold new voices to the big screen.
This Spring/Summer don't miss Good One, the striking debut from US filmmaker India Donaldson. Recently nominated for Best First Screenplay at the Independent Spirit Awards, the film was picked up by UK distributor Conic and will hit the GFT on the 16th of May.
Following a 17-year old girl on a backpacking trip with her dad and his friend, the story unpacks simmering tensions and teenage resilience. Fresh from Sundance and Cannes, Good One is the kind of quiet masterpiece GFT was made for! | © Glasgow Life / Paul Watt Photography