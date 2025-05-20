What's On in Glasgow Summer 2025: 8 festivals, events, and more to see this Summer

4 . Watch an indie flick at Glasgow Film Theatre

If you need a cool calm break from the sunshine (or the rain!), step inside the Glasgow FIlm Theatre for a summer of indie cinema. A must-visit for lovers of arthouse and international film, the GFT regularly brings bold new voices to the big screen. This Spring/Summer don't miss Good One, the striking debut from US filmmaker India Donaldson. Recently nominated for Best First Screenplay at the Independent Spirit Awards, the film was picked up by UK distributor Conic and will hit the GFT on the 16th of May. Following a 17-year old girl on a backpacking trip with her dad and his friend, the story unpacks simmering tensions and teenage resilience. Fresh from Sundance and Cannes, Good One is the kind of quiet masterpiece GFT was made for! | © Glasgow Life / Paul Watt Photography